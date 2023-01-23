VENICE — A Venice woman faces arraignment March 3 on a charge of making a false report of child abuse.
Christina Ruth Summers, 36, of the 800 block of Bird Bay Way, was arrested on Jan. 15 after a Venice Police Department investigation determined she had falsely reported a former boyfriend for abuse of two children.
She was released on $5,000 the following day.
According to the VPD's probable cause affidavit, on Dec. 29 Summers contacted VPD to report that her former boyfriend had sexually abused a child from a prior relationship "for the 10 years they were together."
In an interview with detectives, the child denied any sexual abuse and expressed a desire not to have any further relationship with Summers for "saying such awful things."
The investigation determined Summers and her former boyfriend were involved in a court dispute, and she had told the North Port Police in March that he had sexually abused another one of her children.
North Port Police, Department of Children and Families and the Child Protection Center found no evidence of abuse and determined that Summers had coached the child.
That child was also questioned in connection with Summers' recent allegations and denied any abuse.
During her interview, Summers claimed her former boyfriend had battered and sexually assaulted her but said she never reported any crimes to law enforcement.
She also claimed he broke into her house once, which she also didn't report. Instead, the affidavit says, Summers said, "I just went out to dinner with (him)."
She also said she never sought medical attention for her children despite what she considered evidence of abuse.
Detectives learned that Summers had made similar allegations against another man during a divorce in 2008.
"These allegations were not substantiated," the affidavit states. "After speaking to both DCF, CPT, all parties, and reading the previous police reports, it is clear the defendant is using all the agencies for her own gain."
Making false allegations of child abuse is a third-degree felony that carries potential penalties of up to five years in prison and a fine not to exceed $5,000.
