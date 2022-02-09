SARASOTA - More than three days after it happened, Sarasota Police noted it is investigating a deadly crash in the city that killed a Venice woman.
Few details were released Wednesday about the wreck that happened in the midnight hour Sunday.
According to a news release from Sarasota Police Department, emergency personnel responded to the crash at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Myrtle Road - which is on the north city of the city near Booker High School.
It was a single-vehicle wreck, it said.
"When they arrived on the scene, officers found three adults, one man, and two women, dead as a result of the crash," the news release said. "Officers believe the three people were friends and were visiting the area."
It said a woman involved in the crash was from Venice; a man and woman also killed in the crash were from Brevard County.
No further identities were provided in the news release.
"While details are still preliminary, the investigation indicates that the vehicle was traveling westbound on Myrtle Street and approached the roundabout at Old Bradenton Road," it said. "For unknown reasons, the driver lost control, drove over the roundabout, through a fence, and hit a tree."
Officials believe speed was a factor, it said. They are awaiting toxicology report, which it noted could take weeks.
