A Venice woman was arrested after she punched a man and bumped a deputy.
According to a Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office report:
On June 1, an argument ensued between the man and woman at a Cabana Road residence. She allegedly punched him in the face, knocking him to the ground, and kicked him in the face. A witness called 911.
The victim asked deputies to trespass the woman. When a deputy gave her a clipboard with a form to sign, she signed it and shoved it in his chest, then walked by the deputy, bumping the deputy’s shoulder hard enough to force the officer to take a step back.
Lori Serrels Pierce, 52, 11000 block of Tempest Harbor Loop, at Stoneybrook at Venice, was charged with battery on an officer and battery. She was released the next day after posting bond in the amount of $500.
The arrest report did not state what the argument was about.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
James Michael Outing, 37, 2300 block of Pinehurst St., Sarasota. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $120.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Jonathan Michael Hawley, 23, 4100 block of South Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Ryan Charles Lindemuth, 37, 600 block of Guild Drive, Venice. Charges: petty theft (third or subsequent offense) and resisting recovery of stolen property. Bond: $2,000.
Sage Alan Lee, 21, 400 block of N. Rossetti Drive, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
Anthony Joseph Vece, 38, 100 block of Braemar Ave., Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
Lesley Ann Ferrara, 48, 900 block of Treviso Grand Circle, Venice Charges: DUI, DUI with property damage. Bond: $620.
Jeremiah Lee Waters, 44, 500 block of Altair Road, Venice. Charge: illegal burning. Bond: $120.
Matthew Thomas Whipple, 21, 1300 block of Cypress Ave., Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
Ashley Lynn Lewin, 29, 12900 block of Tigers Eye Drive, Venice. Charge: fraud under $25,000. Bond: $1,500.
Jeffrey Brian Palmer, 53, 1100 block of Southlake Court, Venice. Charges: possession of rock cocaine, drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
Eric James Moore, 34, 2300 block of Interstate 75 MM 193, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
James Charles Brodowsky, 36, 9000 block of S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $500.
Criminal registration:
Deja Lee Vanderstine, 42, 600 block of Poinsettia Lane, Venice.
Jennifer Swanson Tyree, 46, 1900 block of Tamiami Trail, Venice.
Jennifer McClelland, 38, 500 block of Palmetto Drive, Venice.
— Compiled by Greg Giles and Victoria Villanueva-Marquez
