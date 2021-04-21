VENICE — A local resident died three months after suffering serious injuries in a crash in South Venice.
Florida Highway Patrol reported the death in a news release Wednesday afternoon.
The crash took place at 2:31 p.m. Jan. 19 at U.S. 41 and Woodmere Park Boulevard.
According to the news release, a 23-year-old Palmetto man was driving a tractor-trailer westbound in the left turn lane and had a "solid green light" at the Woodmere Park and U.S. 41 intersection.
At the same time, a 78-year-old Venice woman was eastbound in a sedan and had a solid green light as well.
The driver of the tractor-trailer turned left in front of the oncoming sedan.
"The front of (the sedan) collided with the right rear trailer portion of (the tractor-trailer)," the news release states.
The victim was wearing a seat belt, the news release notes. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.
