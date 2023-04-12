The winners from Plantation Golf & Country Club include, back row, left to right, Mary Neuroth, Ginette DeBonville, Yvonne Picard, Mel Bonder, front row, left to right, Nancy Forte, Marilyn Baran, Pamela Barkley and Kathryn St. Clair.
The winners from Jacaranda West Country Club include, from left to right, Bev Welsh, Darby Vigue, Hayli Snaer (from Venice High), Pam Regieluth and Debbie Sutton.
VENICE — The Venice Women’s Golf Association, a league of six area clubs, helps support the Venice High School girls golf team.
The league’s members include Jacaranda West Country Club, Mission Valley Golf & Country Club, Pelican Pointe Golf & Country Club, Plantation Golf & Country Club, Venice Golf & Country Club and Waterford Golf Club.
They have been getting their best golfers together to compete in yearly matches since 1994. Their primary goal is to endorse and encourage a good quality of competitive golf for women of lower handicaps.
They compete for match play points, declaring a winner each season. On April 6, the Plantation Golf & Country Club team hosted a celebration for the winners of the past two years.
