VENICE — After acquiring advanced life support transporting services (ALS) over one year ago, the Venice Fire Rescue has continued to assess ambulance coverage in the city based on statistical data.
“There is a lot of growth in the area,” said Fire Chief Frank Giddens.
From data collected over a five-month period on call volumes, the ambulance at Station 53 (Rescue 53) on Laurel Road will be moved to aid the other stations on select “peak” days and times.
During the studied time period, data showed Station 53 had a little over 500 calls, Station 52 had over 1,900 calls and Station 51 had around 1,100 calls.
“Everything is built on our statistics,” Giddens said.
He mentioned part of his job is to monitor the peak times for calls across the city and put resources where they are needed.
Moving Rescue 53 to the other two stations is a temporary 30-day trial for a preliminary assessment. However, the ambulance will go where it is needed based on data continuously collected.
“As we evolve through ALS, the only thing that is consistent is change,” he said.
Giddens said there was a science behind the decisions, especially with moving resources like the ambulances around.
“It does not delay our response times,” Giddens said about the department’s average response time, which remains at 4:53.
While Rescue 53 might be assisting the other stations on certain days and times, Station 53 will still have a paramedic.
“We are not delaying patient care,” he said.
Every Venice fire station has a paramedic on each fire engine, he said.
“That gives me operational flexibility to move ambulances around where needed,” Giddens said.
Not only do the stations have at least one paramedic, but the stations also have various advanced equipment.
“We are still able to provide life support services,” Giddens said.
Rescue 53 being available during “peak” times helps alleviate any exhaustion from other emergency services personnel at the other stations.
For example, Rescue 53 and Rescue 52 will alternate calls on peak days unless both are actively busy. However, if the projected peak days are slower, the department might decide to send Rescue 53 back to its station.
Giddens said city residents who have questions about the fire service’s operations can contact the fire administration at Station 52 at 941-480-3030.
