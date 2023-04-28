VENICE — Halfway through Fiscal Year 2023 — and slightly more than six months after Hurricane Ian struck — the city’s finances are in good shape.
Revenue is exceeding projections in most areas, Finance Director Linda Senne told the City Council Tuesday, and expenses are below them.
As a result, she said, the city’s General Fund balance at the end of the fiscal year on Sept. 30 is estimated to be about $400,000 more than was budgeted, at $22.9 million, “pending Hurricane Ian expenses,” Senne’s report says.
About $10.7 million of that, representing three months’ operating expenses, is a reserve required by city policy and another $250,000 is committed to beach renourishment, with $2 million going to a separate disaster fund.
That leaves about $9.6 million of the fund balance uncommitted.
The department that’s furthest over budget is mayor and Council salaries, Senne said, with 63% of the $185,378 budgeted already spent.
But that’s because city voters approved a significant pay raise last November. No other department is more than 4 percentage points above projections.
Many of them are above their revenue numbers, though.
Ad valorem tax collections are on target at 95%, Senne said, but communications taxes, utility services taxes, franchise fees, intergovernmental revenues, half-cent sales tax revenues, charges for services and EMS transport fees are between 2 and 7 percentage points higher than expected.
Even better, miscellaneous revenues, which includes the city’s share of sales from Sharky’s and Fins at the pier, are at 88% of the amount budgeted for the year. And the General Fund has earned $560,706 in interest in six months where only $30,000 was budgeted for the whole year.
The city’s other funds are doing equally well, Senne’s report shows, and it poses a problem for one of them.
The Building Permit Fees Fund has already collected 91% of the revenue budgeted for the year despite discounting fees 30% to try to keep reserves in compliance with state law. The city will need to issue refunds to bring them down to an acceptable level, the report says.
One-cent sales surtax revenue collections are at 59% of budget, it shows, and fire and law enforcement impact fees are both at 64%.
Fire impact fees will be used to help fund the relocation of Fire Station No. 2 in the next few years.
The Airport Fund is at 51% of budget despite a loss of revenue from hangar rentals due to damage from Ian, according to the report. Higher interest income helped make up some of the difference.
The Solid Waste Fund is slightly about its revenue estimate, at 52%, but well over budgeted expenses due to the hurricane, Senne said.
The city is expecting $4.3 million in reimbursement from the federal government that will be put in the fund, she said. But depending on the timing, it may be necessary to make a transfer to it from the General Fund.
The overall picture with the pandemic and Ian largely in the city’s rearview mirror is positive, however.
“It’s good to know that our (revenue) numbers are coming in higher than what we budget,” she said.
Senne’s report is attached to the agenda for the April 25 City Council meeting. It’s available at VeniceGov.com at the “Meetings” button.
