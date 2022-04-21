VENICE — Saturday, April 23, is the last day to get a COVID-19 test at the Venice Community Center.
A drive-thru testing site opened at the center, 326 S. Nokomis Ave., in January, when the state was reporting tens of thousands of cases a day during the omicron surge.
As the volume of cases declined, the testing site moved inside.
The state reported about 15,500 cases to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week — fewer than almost every day in January. The number doesn't include nonresidents or people who tested positive using a home test.
The site remains open 8 a.m.-4 p.m. through Saturday offering PCR testing, with rapid tests available for first responders and school-age children.
Testing is performed by Lab Services at no cost.
No appointment is necessary, but you can register ahead of time at bit.ly/3MhIrXO.
The other public testing sites in Sarasota County will remain open:
• The former Sarasota Kennel Club, 5400 Old Bradenton Road, Sarasota, is walk-up site open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. offering rapid and PCR testing.
• The Robert L. Taylor Community Complex, 1845 34th St., Sarasota, is a walk-up site open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. offering PCR testing as well as rapid tests for first responders and school-age children.
• Atwater Community Park, 4475 Skyway Ave., North Port, the only drive-thru site, is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. offering PCR testing, and rapid tests for first responders and school-age children.
