Diversified Material Specialists Inc., DMSI

An employee works on a manufacturing project at Diversified Material Specialists Inc., which just won a state business award.

 PHOTO SUBMITTED

VENICE — Venice business Diversified Material Specialists Inc., or DMSI — which makes fiber optic cables and provides solutions to improve internet bandwidth and speed — has earned a 2023 Sterling Manufacturing Business Excellence Award.

The SMBE Awards and recognition are given annually to Florida manufacturers who achieve high levels of performance in several categories, including leadership, strategy, customer and market focus, measurement, analysis, knowledge management, workforce and operations. 


   
