VENICE — Venice business Diversified Material Specialists Inc., or DMSI — which makes fiber optic cables and provides solutions to improve internet bandwidth and speed — has earned a 2023 Sterling Manufacturing Business Excellence Award.
The SMBE Awards and recognition are given annually to Florida manufacturers who achieve high levels of performance in several categories, including leadership, strategy, customer and market focus, measurement, analysis, knowledge management, workforce and operations.
DMSI was one of only five Florida businesses to receive the award.
"They have demonstrated exceptional performance in the Florida manufacturing sector,” said Roland Martinez, chairman of the Sterling Council. “Each company has undergone a rigorous process assessing their ability to address strategic challenges and align company resources to achieve their mission for enduring success.
"They represent the best of Florida manufacturing."
In addition to DMSI, the other four Florida winners are:
Those four, plus DMSI, rose to the top in a field of 100 Florida manufacturers nominated for this year’s awards. A team of Sterling Council-trained examiners and manufacturing community representatives contributed their time and expertise to evaluate the nominees, including virtual site visits and interviews with managers and employees of each manufacturer.
The Sterling Council will celebrate and showcase these companies as they receive their awards at the 31st Annual Sterling Awards Banquet on June 2 at the Hyatt Regency Orlando.
They also will be featured in plant tours and other activities for sharing best practices to benefit Florida’s manufacturing sector.
