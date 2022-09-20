SARASOTA — The Venice-based Gulf Coast Community Foundation, which gives away millions of dollars every year from donors, has opened a second office, this one in downtown Sarasota.
Called the Sarasota Philanthropy Center, this location is on the first floor of a mid-1900s building at 1549 State St., and was renovated to be more energy efficient. Even new holes were put in walls so large windows the building never need to be installed.
The building is not only home to the Sarasota staff of the Gulf Coast Community Foundation but also features a large meeting room that the foundation's community nonprofits can use for get-togethers or events.
At the heart of the new location are places where the staff can meet with philanthropic donors who want their money to be used in helpful ways.
"We need to be where the philanthropists are," said Veronica Thames, the chief operating officer for the foundation. "We need to be where the people we serve are."
Thames had a big hand in helping to find the new location and then in helping to design architectural accents inside. For example, a large, walk-in bank vault with thick steel walls was kept and is used as a storage and organization room.
And then, in a nod to the foundation's Venice roots, wood that was recycled from the John Ringling Tower Stables is featured along one wall. Ringling, of circus fame, had the circus winter headquarters in Venice for decades.
That's where the foundation's main headquarters are located.
But as Thames emphasized, the heart of the 5,000-square-foot second location is to help Gulf Coast Community Foundation achieve its overarching goal:
"We continue to transform the region through bold philanthropy."
