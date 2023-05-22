Who will save the wild creatures that are vanishing from this planet?
In the name of progress, humans have proven responsible for most of the pain, suffering, demise and even extinction of wild creatures.
In Venice, about 100 volunteers at the Wildlife Center of Southwest Florida are doing something about that scenario.
"Remember that Southwest Florida's wildlife is just as important as the wildlife anywhere else in the world," said retired director emeritus of the Cincinnati Zoo, Jack Hanna. "Protect it."
Those words, from the center's brochure, serve as a guide to all the workers at the Paul A. and Veronica H. Gross Wildlife Center of Southwest Florida and to those who support them in other ways — especially with financial and other donations.
As Hurricane Ian destroyed and severely damaged homes of area residents, so did it damage the wildlife center on Jackson Road, including some of the homes of the animals who live there.
Many of the animals can be released into the wild after undergoing treatment but some will be there for the rest of their lives.
A recent tour with outreach coordinator Christina Judd, retired board president Larry Corl and present director Pamela DeFouw revealed chickens abandoned because they could no longer lay eggs, orphaned newborn bunnies, several species of birds with various ailments and several four-legged creatures such as raccoons and possums.
Imagine bottle-feeding orphaned bunnies, baby squirrels, possums and more. It takes money but it also takes many volunteers and staff members.
"We had a Peking duck for awhile," Judd said. "In the case of the chickens, we try to re-home those that can't be released."
All the creatures on the premises are in cages of various sizes — some inside and some in larger outdoor caged areas large enough to enable flight for some of the birds.
There is one exception. An injured vulture that will never fly again remains on site, although not in a cage. It manages to fend for itself by remaining in a specific area close to where one of the volunteers regularly feeds the possums.
"When the lady feeds the possums, he raids the wagon for food," Judd said as we drove past all the buildings and caged areas needed to care for all these creatures. At least two exceptionally large cages were in serious need of re-screening, thanks to Ian. That is a current work in progress.
Other birds benefit because of donated Christmas trees. That's because Hurricane Ian did more than destroy a few aviaries. Squirrels as well as birds lost their homes to the storm.
Both make their homes in trees, and trees were one of the biggest hurricane casualties in the Venice area.
Christmas trees donated to the center after the holiday have made many a bird and squirrel happy. Several remain piled up at the center, providing space in which birds and squirrels can frolic.
Caring For The Animals
In addition to nearly 100 volunteers to care for the critters as well as the facility itself, there are a couple of veterinarians who provide full workups on those animals that need them.
Once cleared by the vets, those critters can be released back into the wild.
The animals in the worst shape are kept in separate cages in a building that is well-staffed by people who can keep a closer eye on them. Most of the animals and birds do not need such constant care but no animal is neglected.
Each one is fed an appropriate diet and receives whatever additional care is needed to mend it and send it back into the wild.
Some will never be able to return to the wild. In those cases, they remain at the center, living in larger caged areas where they have a semblance of being in the wild yet get whatever supervision and extra care that might be needed.
It all costs money, especially as the center serves four counties: Sarasota, Charlotte, Manatee and Lee. The center works with state, county and local agencies to train volunteers, veterinary and other students working toward careers in conservation and wildlife care in such organizations as Mote Marine Laboratory and the Coastal Wildlife Club.
Currently, the center is providing care for more than 6,000 sick, injured or orphaned birds and animals in those four counties.
Signs of what's to come were visible on the recent tour.
A new sewer system was being installed. Still to come are new retention ponds and several new animal enclosures.
The cost for these additions will be funded by a $1.5-million capital campaign currently underway, DeFouw said.
She has been the center's director since 2018 but has volunteered since 2011 during which time she also has been going to veterinary school by taking a few courses at a time.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.