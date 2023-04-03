VENICE — When Tikka Indian Cuisine first opened, customers recalled there might have been an Indian restaurant in Venice once, 25 years ago, but that locals weren’t ready for it back then.
Not only are locals ready now, so is the Yelper-verse.
The Venice restaurant was recently named the second best eatery in Florida, in Yelp’s Top 100 Florida Restaurants 2023, after ranking #66 last year.
To determine its Florida Top 100, Yelp ranked businesses in the Restaurants category using a number of factors, including total number and ratings of reviews between January 1, 2022, and January 1, 2023.
This year, Tikka was the only South Sarasota County eatery in a list that had included only two other south county restaurants last year: Que Rico Colombian Flavors in North Port (#40) and Max's Table in Osprey (#54).
It’s also the #1 Indian restaurant in Florida, according to Yelp, #1 of 145 Venice restaurants on TripAdvisor, and #1 of 349 Venice restaurants on Restaurant Guru.
And it got there in less than five years, in the hands of three partners with lots of passion but zero restaurant experience.
Like her two co-owners, Crystal Sureddy of Wauchula had never been involved in a restaurant before, but she had a perfectly rational explanation for owning one now.
“My husband is crazy,” she began, in a 2018 interview.
She continued, “Krishna (Radhakrishna Sureddy) is a businessman who’s not afraid to try new things, and everybody likes him. We’ve had convenience stores, liquor stores and gas stations, so restaurant was next on the list.
“He’s always been into kitchens and cooking. He has all the gadgets and does all the cooking at home. Lucky me, huh?”
When Krishna began searching for a place to open an Indian restaurant, a 56-seat space in Bird Bay Plaza proved perfect. Its open-kitchen window even let diners watch the tandoori chef at work.
In 2018 the couple, soon joined by co-owner Pallavi Joshy, launched a venture that would change Venice dining overnight.
Crystal admitted to being stunned by the overwhelmingly positive reception from the start.
When asked what she thought accounted for this year’s rise to second place, Joshy said, “The menu hasn’t changed from the beginning, but the tastes keep getting better. We always improve our recipes and aren’t stingy about using the best-quality ingredients.
“Krishna makes all of our spice blends himself, to ensure consistency. We use homemade ghee in our Chicken Tikka Masala, and we make our own paneer and the korma’s cashew-almond garlic sauce, like everything else, from scratch.”
Then she laughed and admitted, “In the beginning, we didn’t know anything about service. In India, servers don’t smile at you. They don’t even look at you. Crystal showed us how to provide friendly service for Americans.”
A sleek blend of industrial stainless, fieldstone, driftwood and greenery, its ambiance as elegant as its presentation and service, Tikka Indian Cuisine serves authentic North and South Indian dishes, from curries to tandoori meats and biryani rice concoctions.
The most-ordered dish is Chicken Tikka Masala, a slow-cooked, tomato-based curry with fenugreek, garam masala, lots of garlic, and homemade ghee.
For dessert, Yelpers recommend the Cardamom Date Cake, a spice cake with butter-toffee glaze and a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Krishna oversees the kitchen with the help of a tandoori chef, a curry chef, an appetizer chef and a saucier, who can adjust the spice level from “baby mild” to “Indian hot,” based on customers’ sensitivity.
The owners understand that diners might be frightened of Indian food, so they’ve kept the menu small, varied, unintimidating and delicious.
Lunch specials offer a large, combo-style meal with sides of rice, butter naan, papadum (crispy lentil chip), an appetizer, and the chef's choice of dessert for $12 to $15.
“Lunch is kind of a sample,” Joshy said. “People get to try, see what they like, tell their friends, then become dinner customers. Our lunch specials have really helped.”
Tikka Indian Cuisine ($$-$$$), 941-303-5073, 525A U.S. 41 Bypass North, is open Tuesday to Sunday 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for lunch and 4 to 9:30 p.m. for dinner.
