Holland Club members

Neal Dreznin, left, Bill Fernandez and Dan Casey, third and fourth from the left, receive their Holland Club certificates from Sailfish Base Commander Bill Heck.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

VENICE — A few members of Venice’s USSVI Sailfish Base were recently inducted into the Holland Club, which celebrates 50 years of submariners having “dolphins.”

Submariners who choose a “rigorous” program are awarded their “dolphins,” which is a breast device that distinguishes the qualified submariner from all other Navy members.

After 50 years of having the distinction, submariners are inducted into the Holland Club, which is named for the “father of the modern submarine” John Philip Holland.

Local members Neal Dreznin, Bill Fernandez and Dan Casey received their Holland Club certificates during a recent Sailfish Base meeting.

The USSVI Sailfish Base is a local group of submariners that meet once a month at the American Legion Post in Venice.

“Its designated to remembering the shipmates that we lost in World War II and since,” said George Palmer, one of the base officers of the group.


The local base, or group, has around 55 members and consists of retired admirals, commanders and enlisted members who qualified for submarines when they served in the Navy.

Nationally, there are around 5,000 members of the submarine veteran group, Palmer said.

Palmer mentioned the local group has different lecturers come to their meetings around once a month.

Recently, Palmer said the group had a 99-year-old World War II submariner visit and “he was sharp as a tack.”

The Sailfish Base also makes sure to remember and commemorate the loss of shipmates by attending burials of veterans.

“We want to help our fellow shipmates and help remember the folks that need to be remembered,” Palmer said.

