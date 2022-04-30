Venice's US Submarine Veterans group honors members By Morgan Simpson Staff Writer Apr 30, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Neal Dreznin, left, Bill Fernandez and Dan Casey, third and fourth from the left, receive their Holland Club certificates from Sailfish Base Commander Bill Heck. PHOTO PROVIDED Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save VENICE — A few members of Venice’s USSVI Sailfish Base were recently inducted into the Holland Club, which celebrates 50 years of submariners having “dolphins.”Submariners who choose a “rigorous” program are awarded their “dolphins,” which is a breast device that distinguishes the qualified submariner from all other Navy members.After 50 years of having the distinction, submariners are inducted into the Holland Club, which is named for the “father of the modern submarine” John Philip Holland.Local members Neal Dreznin, Bill Fernandez and Dan Casey received their Holland Club certificates during a recent Sailfish Base meeting.The USSVI Sailfish Base is a local group of submariners that meet once a month at the American Legion Post in Venice.“Its designated to remembering the shipmates that we lost in World War II and since,” said George Palmer, one of the base officers of the group. The local base, or group, has around 55 members and consists of retired admirals, commanders and enlisted members who qualified for submarines when they served in the Navy.Nationally, there are around 5,000 members of the submarine veteran group, Palmer said.Palmer mentioned the local group has different lecturers come to their meetings around once a month.Recently, Palmer said the group had a 99-year-old World War II submariner visit and “he was sharp as a tack.”The Sailfish Base also makes sure to remember and commemorate the loss of shipmates by attending burials of veterans.“We want to help our fellow shipmates and help remember the folks that need to be remembered,” Palmer said. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Snook Haven may get new look in proposed changes Orlando man drives to Venice to allegedly fill fake prescription Cops: Man sexually abuses victim at sleepover Here's what must die for a Banyan Tree to live Cops: Venice postmaster bit victim, hit another Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Snook Haven may get new look in proposed changes Orlando man drives to Venice to allegedly fill fake prescription Cops: Man sexually abuses victim at sleepover Here's what must die for a Banyan Tree to live Cops: Venice postmaster bit victim, hit another Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
