Opponents of the Vermilion contract line up to enter the meeting room of Sarasota County Schools ahead of Tuesday’s meeting. Entrance to the room was restricted by school police due to fire safety limits for a significant part of the meeting.
SARASOTA — After heated discussions going back and forth between Sarasota County School Board members, the contract vote for Vermilion Education was pulled from Tuesday night’s agenda.
More than 100 district residents came out against the Vermilion contract, accusing the young firm as being a front group for a conservative Christian college.
The leader of Vermilion denied that connection on social media.
The protesters held a rally outside the school district’s office on Landings Boulevard ahead of an afternoon meeting.
Robin Williams, of the Democratic Public Education Caucus, urged attendees to sign up for public comment and make their voice heard during the meeting.
“Ms. Ziegler, we need to vote no on this proposal,” Williams said.
The School Board had previously considered a contract with Vermilion Education, a Michigan-based education firm founded by Jordan Adams.
Adams is also a graduate and previous staff member at Hillsdale College, a small Michigan college which says that it promotes a “classical education” for its students.
"Contrary to statements made earlier today, I am but a grateful alumnus and former employee of Hillsdale College," he wrote on Twitter account. "I and my firm, Vermilion Education LLC, are not connected to, work for, or representatives of Hillsdale."
Sarasota County School Board Chair Bridget Ziegler had brought up the firm at a morning workshop on March 21. Board members discussed it again briefly that same evening at a School Board meeting.
Opponents of the move noted that Adams was the only person on Vermilion’s staff and had founded the firm in December, with his home address listed as the company headquarters.
Several of the protesters at the meeting accused Hillsdale and Vermilion of promoting Christian nationalism and downplaying the role of slavery and racial discrimination in American history.
The topic also resulted in some harsh words shared between board members earlier in the day, during a morning workshop meeting.
School Board member Tom Edwards accused Ziegler of promoting a “scheme” with Vermilion, saying that not enough time had been given to examine the contract.
Later on in the workshop, School Board members Robyn Marinelli and Karen Rose lashed out at Edwards. They also accused him of making politics out of the situation.
Edwards responded by criticizing Marinelli for “pointing” at him as if he was a child, while Rose suggested Edwards did not care about student achievement but was already running for his chair in 2024.
Ziegler later agreed to move the date of the contract discussion, in order to make sure there was compliance with state transparency laws.
The delayed vote did not deter public comment speakers, who repeatedly hammered the board for even considering the move in light of the school’s financial situation.
Local resident Sue Meloni noted that the School Board’s removal of Superintendent Brennan Asplen resulted in a $170,000 separation package for the district to pay out, along with ongoing costs to search for a permanent replacement.
“So where is that money coming from?” Meloni asked, saying that she feared cuts to transportation, sports, and Pre-K programs would be the answer.
Jill Bressler urged the School Board to reject curriculum construction from Vermilion, citing what she called extreme exclusive rhetoric.
“Please, do your jobs and do not deceive us with your authoritarian takeover,” Bressler said.
Several speakers also cited Asplen’s removal for their distrust of the School Board, as well as a recent school meeting where a woman accused Edwards of being a “criminal” and a “groomer” without significant pushback from other members.
