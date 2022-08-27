NORTH PORT — North Port's two-year effort to build a military tribute park has arrived at the design phase.
Nearly a year into the Circle of Honor project to honor North Port's veterans and their families, a committee Wednesday agreed to forward a letter of interest to design companies. Those drawings could be ready for review later this year.
The five-member Veterans Park Ad Hoc Committee is working the details of a project that will run more than $500,000. Donations, sponsorships and other means would cover some costs, city officials have said.
The committee had already agreed on a name and the memorial's location — just east of City Hall — and that women should play prominent roles, including a statue of a woman in a combat stance alongside her male compatriot.
Jeff Nelson, a Parks & Recreation liaison, told the committee Wednesday that a letter of interest would be sent in the next week.
Companies must show similar successful projects and would have about three weeks to respond, he said. Those designs must include most of the trees on the parcel, Nelson added, “to minimize the impact.”
The Circle of Honor is about an acre, or the size of a circle park in front of City Hall, Nelson said Wednesday. As it stands today, the parcel is a wall of palmetto and pine, the sound of traffic humming along its edges.
Cleared of underbrush, the committee pictured a quiet place to honor veterans, with stone markers and statues, some shade and benches.
It would also be designed with enough open space for services such as Memorial Day.
The Circle of Honor supplements a corner memorial along Tamiami Trail that had an unusual history, as a water fountain appeared suddenly in the 1980s.
That tribute to veterans and their families will remain. The water fountain was removed as quickly as it was assembled, in 2020.
A sense of urgency was present Wednesday.
“We only got two years,” said William English, a committee member talking about the original deadline.
“And one is about up,” responded Skip Felicita, committee chair.
The North Port Veterans Park Ad Hoc Committee meets monthly at City Hall. Statues, park walls and possibly recognizing others such as the Civilian Conservation Corps from the 1930s are on the next agenda.
