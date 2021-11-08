VENICE -- A Veterans Day ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11 in Patriots Park.

This park has been the home of many patriotic events and has a girder from one of the Twin Towers as a centerpiece.

Thursday's ceremony will include speeches by local dignitaries, including Sarasota County Commissioner Nancy Detert and U.S. Rep. Greg Steube.

The Sun Coast Wind Ensemble will perform, and a tribute to Barbara Vaughn will be featured.

American Legion Post #159 is hosting the event.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments