VENICE — When the Venice Corvette Club was planning its first-ever charity golf tournament, the members had to decide where the proceeds would go.
One of the potential beneficiaries was Southeastern Guide Dogs, which trains service dogs for people with disabilities.
When they learned that included military veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder, their decision was made.
The tournament raised $5,500, which the club presented to A.J. Gonzales, Southeastern’s associate director of philanthropy, on Wednesday.
Gonzales, a former Army medic, said his organization is just getting started with the services it can provide to veterans of recent wars.
“Sometimes they’re not finding the right help,” he said.
A friend of his had endured night terrors for 20 years without relief, he said. After the friend got a Southeastern service dog he had another episode of night terrors that woke him. But when he saw his dog on his bed, Gonzales said, it “grounded him” and he was able to calm down.
“Our service dog program is saving lives,” he said.
Southeastern can’t guarantee that the dog trained with the club’s donation will actually go to a veteran, he said. Not all dogs make it through the program and the ones that do go where they’re the best fit, by training, temperament and geography.
The club will get regular updates on its progress through training, though.
Southeastern receives no government funding, so it depends on the generosity of individuals, who can sponsor a dog for $19 a month. Groups like the Corvette Club have already scheduled to help with next year’s golf tournament fundraiser for Nov. 7.
“We couldn’t do it without community supporters,” Gonzales said.
