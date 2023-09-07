Venice Golf & Country Club Foundation seeks grant applications

Grant recipients of the Venice Gulf & Country Club Foundation shared a total of $66,700 in the 2022/2023 cycle. Applications are now being accepted for the 2023-24 grant cycle.

VENICE — The Venice Golf and Country Club Foundation is now accepting grant applications from area agencies for its latest grant cycle.

To be eligible for a grant, the agency must have 501©(3) status and serve the greater South Sarasota County area, including Venice, Nokomis, Laurel, Englewood and North Port. The maximum award is $5,000 per grant.


   
