Retired Air Force veteran Barbara Vaughn and Venice High baseball team pitcher Blake Barnett enjoy some lively conversation about Blake’s future and about the Air Force. Barbara is retired Air Force and served 28 years with time in Iraq. We thank her for her service.
These Venice High baseball players welcomed veterans to the special celebration honoring the veterans and their service to our country. This group represents the team and other players warming up for the game.
Veteran Bob Anderson joins more than 100 other veterans taking the baseball field at Venice High for the presentation of colors, the Rifle Salute and the National Anthem. Veterans lined the baselines and each received a signed baseball signed by the coach and players. Players from the visiting Cardinal Mooney team also participated in the program.
Don MacLean, Commander of American Legion NoVel Post 159, with AnnMarie and daughter Katelyn as they get ready for a barbecue dinner at the Venice High School Baseball Salute to Veterans night.
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
Retired Air Force veteran Barbara Vaughn and Venice High baseball team pitcher Blake Barnett enjoy some lively conversation about Blake’s future and about the Air Force. Barbara is retired Air Force and served 28 years with time in Iraq. We thank her for her service.
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
These Venice High baseball players welcomed veterans to the special celebration honoring the veterans and their service to our country. This group represents the team and other players warming up for the game.
gondolier PHOTOs BY FRAN VALENCIC
Veteran Bob Anderson joins more than 100 other veterans taking the baseball field at Venice High for the presentation of colors, the Rifle Salute and the National Anthem. Veterans lined the baselines and each received a signed baseball signed by the coach and players. Players from the visiting Cardinal Mooney team also participated in the program.
The music played, “I’m Proud to be an American” and everyone at the Venice High School Baseball Complex felt pride in celebrating more than 100 veterans.
Venice High baseball coaches Craig Faulkner and Joe Komoraski spearheaded the Salute to Veterans event. Ray Sinibaldi, the Voice of the Venice Indians, and players welcomed guests.
The stands were full of fans sharing the excitement of the evening. The park was decorated with American Flags.
Veterans lined the field, surrounded by young men from both Venice High and visiting Cardinal Mooney who are the same age as many veterans were when they enlisted.
Both generations honored each other with respect and kindness.
At the dinner, players thanked the veterans for their service and veterans were interested in the goals the young men had set. It was clear to see the connection.
While Venice High baseball has a history of winning championships on the field, it is evident the championships begin off the field before the games.
At this time of saluting veterans, we salute Venice High coaches and players. As Athletic Director Pete Dombroski said, “We have some real special kids here.”
Go Venice. Champions all the way.
One Of Our Best
The special person of this week is veteran Bob Anderson, who continues to serve our country in Venice. Bob is a former city attorney.
He is a member of Sertoma and is one of the Cheeseburgers in Paradise Chefs. He held positions with Sertoma as an officer and board member.
Bob served as president of the Venice Symphony Board. He helped the group transition from the Church of the Nazarene to their new venue at the Venice Performing Arts Center. He continues to advise when asked.
Bob loves sports and is a regular at Venice High volleyball, football and baseball games. He also cheers for the Cleveland Indians/Guardians and the Ohio State Buckeyes.
He is an avid fan who loves the games. At Florida State championships, he comes early and watches all the contenders play. He makes sure he has the perfect seat for Venice games.
Bob is kind, fun and a great friend. He and his wife enjoy travel, especially cruises. Bob celebrates life, and his joy and enthusiasm is contagious. We thank Bob for his continued service to our country and our town.
He is one of the people who makes Venice a great place to live.
Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.