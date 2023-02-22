Going to Carnegie Hall

Ginna Weerasooriya, left, 17, alto; Ella Piotrowski, 15, soprano; James Timpson, 15, tenor; and Van Dinverno, 14, tenor, are all looking forward to going to Carnegie Hall in June with Brittany Smith, the VHS Choir director.

VENICE — Twenty-nine choral students at Venice High School will perform at Carnegie Hall in New York City in June.

They will be accompanied by 22 others, including choir teacher Brittany Smith, chaperones and student family members, making it a full complement of 51 passengers.


Brittany Smith

Brittany Smith, the Venice High School choir director, will be taking some of her students to Carnegie Hall.
