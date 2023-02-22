VENICE — Twenty-nine choral students at Venice High School will perform at Carnegie Hall in New York City in June.
They will be accompanied by 22 others, including choir teacher Brittany Smith, chaperones and student family members, making it a full complement of 51 passengers.
“There is nothing like travel to broaden a mind,” Smith said. “Students grow musically, personally, and socially on a trip like this. They have the opportunity to learn from experts in our field, with singers from across the world, and to perform in renowned performance spaces.
“A trip like this makes a difference in every student’s life, and it has a lasting positive effect on our chorus program at Venice High School.”
This is the first time for the VHS choir to make the trip since the pandemic of 2020 due to COVID-19. The choir has performed with like choirs at Carnegie Hall every two years for the past 20 years.
“We will join hundreds of other choirs from around the world for the rehearsals and performance,” Smith said. “The students will be sightseeing half days to visit the 9/11 Memorial, see a Broadway show and do much more. We have a total of 18 sightseeing activities planned.”
A former VHS choir alumna, Smith sang at Carnegie Hall 20 years ago and said she understands the value of the experience. She teaches three Venice High School choirs. Le Voci di Venezia is the name of one of two advanced choirs.
“We have an advanced Treble Choir, Le Voci di Venezia, and a beginning choir. All students in any of the choirs may come on the trip,” Smith said.
You can help
The trip will cost each student about $2,000 for the total packet, which includes the flight, hotel for two nights and three days, and some meals. Breakfast is included.
Students need the community’s help to make sure all selected can make the life-changing journey. Fundraisers are ongoing.
A Singer’s Showcase benefit concert and reception will be Saturday, March 25, at 4 p.m. and again at 7 p.m., at Unity Church, 125 N. Jackson Road, Venice.
Tickets are $15 and will be sold until they sell out. If you would like your ticket to support a certain student, be sure to type their name in the appropriate box during checkout. Business sponsorships are also needed.
Soloists and ensembles will sing a variety of genres from opera to Broadway to popular tunes as guests enjoy an evening complete with appetizers and a dessert auction for a beautiful and tasty treat.
The choir is asking for elegant dessert donations for that event.
Other student fundraisers are at Publix and other forms of community fundraising, such as 40-minute shows when the donations go to the kids for NYC.
A scholarship program will provide various percentages of grants to students. All funds collected will be split among the students, Smith said.
“Some fundraisers are for the entire group and divided among all students, and some are awarded based on the students who participated in that specific fundraiser,” she said. “For example, students get income for every Showcase ticket they sell.”
To purchase tickets for the Singer’s Showcase or to donate online to help the choir students make the trip to Carnegie Hall, visit vhschorus.org. (Online fundraiser ends Feb. 22.)
What it means to students
A few students talked about what the upcoming trip means to them.
Ella Piotrowski, a freshman, said she is really excited about it.
“Ever since I was a little kid, I’ve been experiencing New York City. I’ve never been inside Carnegie Hall, but I’ve seen it. I’m excited to be inside of it.”
She has sung before when she was in elementary school.
Ginna Weerasoorinya said she is “so excited to go back to New York. I went there once when I was in first grade, but never went to Carnegie Hall. I learned about it in U.S. History, and now it will come to life for me.”
She is a junior and has been in the VHS choir for a year and a half. She has been singing in a choir since sixth grade.
Van Dinverno is also thrilled to be going on the trip.
“I’ve never been to New York or Carnegie Hall,” he said.
He has sung in a choir at his elementary school and has performed at Venice Theatre since he was six years old. He sang in “Godspell” over the summer and played the role of Jim in “To Kill a Mockingbird,” which was not a singing role.
James Timpson, nicknamed Jimmy, is excited for the trip.
“I’ve never been to New York City, and have heard of Carnegie Hall,” he said. But he has been in Long Island; he was born there.
The family moved to Venice when he was 3 years old. He has sung in his elementary school choir and sings at church every week.
How it all began
Brittany sang in the VHS choir during some of the 20 years the choirs have performed at Carnegie Hall. Five pictures on the wall of the music classroom depict each of those every-other-year performances.
Brittany is in some of those photos. She went as a student.
“VHS choirs have been going to Carnegie Hall every other year for over 20 years, until 2020,” she said.
They tried again to go in 2021, but they still could not because of the COVID-19 restrictions and travel conditions for each passenger.
She always tried to give the students a great outing to look forward to for performance experience, so in 2022 they went to Disney for an in-state trip.
“We spent three days there and did a Broadway Workshop one day in the Magic Kingdom,” Smith said. “The decision to go to New York in 2023 came about in November 2022 when the COVID restrictions were dropped in New York City.”
The Carnegie Hall performance will be a festival. There will be college, high school and community choirs all aligning to sing in one performance. There will be several rehearsals during the three days of their stay, with the final performance the third night.
Carnegie Hall representatives expect a sell-out crowd for the performance, as usual. They sell tickets to the event.
“The main idea is to do Carnegie Hall every other year in the summer,” Smith explained.
Other summers they do a smaller event close by and try to keep it under $1,000 to be accessible for each student, and every four years they take a trip overseas.
For more information or to donate or to be a sponsor, contact vhschoralboosters@gmail.com or visit their website: vhschorus.org.
