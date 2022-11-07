VENICE — A Venice High School assistant football coach is on leave pending the results of an internal investigation into allegations he inappropriately touched two students.
The students, who are siblings, have since graduated.
Brian Ryals is in his fourth year with VHS, coaching quarterbacks this season. He holds a "supplemental" position with the district, according to Athletic Director Pete Dombroski.
Dombroski referred additional inquiries to district officials.
Ryals receives a coaching stipend but is not a district employee, spokesperson Kelsey Whealy said via email. He is not currently coaching, she said.
Venice Police Capt. Eric Hill said the department received a referral from the Sarasota County Schools Police Department that Ryals had allegedly engaged in inappropriate conduct with two students.
The report was made by the mother of the students, he said. Their names are redacted in the document.
The Venice Police Department investigation into the allegations ended with no charges being filed.
According to the VPD's report, the mother said one of her children told her Ryals had asked her to wrestle with him so he could film it and obtain certification as a wrestling coach.
He directed her to "wear tight clothing," the report states.
The mother said her child also told her that while still a student, Ryals would hug the student in his office with the door closed; would pick the student up over his shoulder and "rub (the student's) butt"; along with allegedly reaching inside the student's pants and pulling at their underwear.
The report states that Ryals' office was in "an out of sight corner."
The victim said Ryals called her out of class so often that the student had to ask him to stop because they were "missing too much class time."
He also called the student multiple times a week and they would talk for hours, but the calls stopped when he got married. According to his biography on the football team's website, that was in December 2020.
In an interview with authorities, the victim confirmed the allegations in the complaint and provided more details.
During the student's junior year, the student would go to Ryals' office to get out of class but he "got more 'touchy.'" The student suspects, but isn't sure, that he took photos of the student's buttocks in certain moments.
At the end of the student's senior year, Ryals told the student he was going to ask them do something for him, but wasn't sure if the student would say yes or if he could trust them, according to the complaint.
In early August, the now-former student said, he called to say he needed to wrestle them for his wrestling certification, according to the report. He told the student this was "a trust thing."
"My wife doesn't even know," he reportedly told the student.
The former student began telling Ryals they was getting bad headaches and wouldn't be able to wrestle with him, the report states.
The student said he approached the student's sibling about wrestling with him but didn't know if he'd ever touched the sibling's buttocks.
He and the sibling were no longer close because he stopped getting the siblings out of class like he promised to, and instead would have younger students in his office.
The former student said they hadn't reported Ryals' conduct then.
The former student "didn't see at the time that what Coach Ryals was doing was wrong," but later became so upset that the student deleted Ryals messages and contact information, which the report states couldn't be recovered.
The former student called their sibling on speaker so the VPD could interview them as well.
The sibling said that Ryals had touched their buttocks "but that's it," and that "he never came out and said he wanted to wrestle." He did, however, ask the sibling to meet him at the school and bring changes of clothes.
After further attempts by the VPD to interview the sibling, the report states, the sibling said didn't want to be involved.
The report states that "multiple inappropriate" messages extracted in a prior case this year showed Ryals and one of the students saying they love each other, referring to him as "Dad" and him calling the student "daughter."
"Brian would ask her for pictures, demand (her) to come and see him without providing a reason and would text that she was beautiful," it states.
The full report wasn't available at press time.
Because both students were over 16 "when the coach molested their buttocks," it wasn't possible to charge him with lewd and lascivious molestation, a felony, because the statute applies to victims under age 16, the report states.
A misdemeanor battery charge was also considered and rejected for a lack of probable cause based on the available evidence, according to the report. The victims' allegations were uncorroborated, Hill said, and the incidents had occurred two years earlier.
Requesting the siblings, who are now adults, to wrestle "does not fall into a criminal category," the report states.
The case is closed, it says, but will be reopened "if evidence is found of a crime."
According to his bio on the VHS football team page, Ryals, 49, was born in Miami but was raised in Sarasota and graduated from Booker High School.
He attended Florida State University and Stetson College of Law, it states. The Florida Bar doesn't list him as a member.
His bio says he has 26 years of coaching experience, including stints as quarterbacks coach, offensive coordinator and head coach at Sarasota High School and as wide receivers coach, running backs coach, quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator at Booker.
Ryals could not be reached for comment.
