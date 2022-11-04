Venice High School band

A Walt Disney World ban on Native American images has cost the Venice High School Band a chance to participate in the Main Street Parade in the Magic Kingdom Nov. 12.

VENICE —  A performance of the Venice High School Marching Band at Walt Disney World has been canceled by the school after the park requested the school's Indian logo be covered up.

In a letter on Thursday to parents and students, Venice Principal Zoli Kerestely says the band's planned trip to the park Nov. 12 will still occur but it won't be marching in the morning parade in the Magic Kingdom.


Venice logo
0
1
2
1
3

Tags

Load comments