VENICE — A performance of the Venice High School Marching Band at Walt Disney World has been canceled by the school after the park requested the school's Indian logo be covered up.
In a letter on Thursday to parents and students, Venice Principal Zoli Kerestely says the band's planned trip to the park Nov. 12 will still occur but it won't be marching in the morning parade in the Magic Kingdom.
"Unfortunately, after Disney approved our school to attend, they notified us of a change in their own policies," he writes. "Disney has stated that they are not allowing any depiction of Native Americans to be portrayed during events."
The school has had an Indian as its mascot since it was known as Venice-Nokomis High decades ago. In 2014, Native American activist Sal Serbin called the logo "cartoonish" and urged the School Board to consider changing the mascot, but no action was taken.
“This is not a ‘politically correct’ issue,” he said at the time, but rather an issue of “whether the School Board will take a stand against racism. … What message will it send to American Indian children who attend or will attend this school?”
A petition on Change.org to preserve the mascot quickly gathered more than 1,600 signatures, with a number of signers claiming Native American Heritage.
Kerestely's letter focuses on the band, saying that it "deserves to be honored and celebrated without having to change our name or cover our identity."
He cites recent "Straight Superiors" at its marching band competition and "straight A grades by all judges at the music performance assessment."
It's only the second time in the school's history that's been achieved, he writes.
Kerestely pleaded with Disney to reconsider, he writes.
"After consultation with our district office," the school decided "we cannot approve a performance that requires the covering or altering of our school logo."
Kerestely stated they are looking at ways to showcase the students in the marching band.
"I am also working with our district to explore other options that can highlight the band's great work," he wrote.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.