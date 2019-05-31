The city of Venice has organized a Parade of Champions, to be held Tuesday, June 4, to celebrate Venice High School’s 2018 Boys Swim Team Class 3A State Champions and 2019 Boys Tennis Class 3A State Champions, as well as the VHS Baseball Team, which is playing for the 2019 Class 7A State Championship this weekend.
The parade begins at 4:45 p.m. from the Venice Performing Art Center (VPAC) parking lot adjacent to the high school. Parade vehicles and participants will stage at the VPAC at 4 p.m.
The parade route is: VPAC to Bahama Street (Champions Way), turning left and crossing U.S. 41 Business on West Miami Avenue; continuing down West Miami Avenue to Harbor Drive; right on Harbor Drive to West Venice Avenue; and left on Nassau Street, ending in Centennial Park.
The parade route allows for viewing on the south side of the 300 block of West Venice Avenue.
The parade will feature Venice High players and coaches, police and fire department vehicles and Old Betsy, the city’s historic 1926 LaFrance firetruck.
A program at the gazebo will follow. Serve Florida will be providing hot dogs and water for a donation to the VHS Boosters.
