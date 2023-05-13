Top left: Sophie Buchmeier, 17, contributed a portion of a book titled “The Arrow.” Top right: Ryan Kelly, 16, wrote a poem entitled “Spaces” for the book, “The Arrow.” Bottom left: Alexander Axstrand, 17, wrote 12 untitled lines relating summer and winter, night and day, and life and death. Bottom right: Charlie Douglas wrote “A Paradox.”
The cover of “The Arrow,” a book of selected creative writing by students in the International Baccalaureate and pre IB class at Venice High School. It was published in May.
VENICE — Twenty-one students at Venice High School have been published in a book of poems and short stories entitled “The Arrow.”
Their work was selected by a committee of teachers at Venice High School.
Monday evening, May 15, at The Island Bookshop in Venice, those students will get certificates for their accomplishment. Two will receive The Young Writers Award and checks for $50. Those two are being selected from six finalists selected by teachers in the school’s language arts department.
Courtney Singh, teacher of Pre-IB (International Baccalaureate) English 2 and IB Language and Literature, is the teacher who conceived of the idea and secured an education grant to fund the publishing, certificates, checks and plaques.
“I am glad they have the platform to be able to express themselves,” she said. “As high school students, many of them are so focused on writing for the sake of exams that they sometimes miss out on the opportunity to write about what inspires them.
“The content of the submissions ranged from an exploration of the darkness of humankind all the way to the joy felt when surfing off the Venice Jetties. Either way, The Arrow gave these students a voice, where they otherwise would not have been heard.”
Sophie Buchmeier, 17, has written the prologue and first chapter of a book, “The Hades Seals.”
“The whole world ends up dying in hellfire,” she said.
Mars Vance wrote a poem titled “Greek Tragedy.”
“The heroes in Greek Mythology were good on the inside; yet, they still ended badly.”
Regan Kelsy, 16, wrote “Spaces,” a free-form poem in seven stanzas.
Alexander Axstrand, 17, wrote 12 lines “relating to summer and winter, night and day and life and death.”
“We went through Barnes and Noble Press for publishing. Each of the 21 students will get a free copy and each teacher who had their own poem printed or one of their students’ poems printed will receive a copy.
“I will be selling the rest of the copies (and can order more if need be) for $15 each. They also can be purchased at The Island Bookshop.”
Note: Island Bookshop is in Merchants of Venice Plaza at 206 W. Miami Ave. The store is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. For more information, call 941-416-5511.
