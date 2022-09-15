topical VHS to honor fallen former player By BOB MUDGE Senior Writer Sep 15, 2022 58 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tyler McKenzie, No. 20, celebrates recovering a fumble in Venice High's victory over the Riverview Rams in the fall of his senior year, 2013. FILE PHOTO VENICE — The Venice High Indians have an additional motivation heading into Thursday night's football game against highly ranked St. Frances Academy — honoring a former player.Four-year letterman and former team captain Tyler McKenzie lost his life in an accident Aug. 20. He was 26.Thursday's game is dedicated to honoring his "life and his legacy," according to social media posts.Coach John Peacock remembered him as "a true example of the kind of people we want in our program."McKenzie wore No. 20 on the field as a tight end and outside linebacker, according to MaxPreps. Peacock said he was a "great person and a great player" whose biggest contribution to the team was leading "vocally and by example.""We never had to coach effort," he said.McKenzie served in the Air Force after graduating. A memorial service was held for him at Sarasota National Cemetery on Sept. 9.He is survived by his wife, Isabel, and a baby daughter, Leighton.A GoFundMe account for their benefit had raised $105,112 of its $110,000 goal Thursday. Donate at:bit.ly/3RP4U1s. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now Venice hospital rejected offer to reopen ER Lt. Gov. candidate: DeSantis is on Proud Boys' side Developer Neal sues city for $1.4 million Venice hospital closure seen as inevitable ShorePoint faces lawsuit over closure Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Venice hospital rejected offer to reopen ER Lt. Gov. candidate: DeSantis is on Proud Boys' side Developer Neal sues city for $1.4 million Venice hospital closure seen as inevitable ShorePoint faces lawsuit over closure Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
