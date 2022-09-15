McKenzie

Tyler McKenzie, No. 20, celebrates recovering a fumble in Venice High's victory over the Riverview Rams in the fall of his senior year, 2013. 

VENICE — The Venice High Indians have an additional motivation heading into Thursday night's football game against highly ranked St. Frances Academy — honoring a former player.

Four-year letterman and former team captain Tyler McKenzie lost his life in an accident Aug. 20. He was 26.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments