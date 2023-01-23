VIDEO: Cops: Suspect bit officer, wouldn't let go

 Skip to main content
SARASOTA - A Sarasota Police officer is recovering after being bitten by a suspect while he was being wrestled to the ground after being sought in a domestic violence investigation. 

The situation began about 5:20 p.m. Saturday in the 2800 block of Goodrich Avenue, according to a news release from Sarasota Police Department. 


***A word of caution. The images and information in the video may be disturbing. Those in the video use strong language, and viewer discretion is advised.***

Sarasota Police officers responded to the 2800 block of Goodrich Avenue on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at about 5:20 pm, for a domestic battery.

The victim, who was five weeks pregnant at the time, identified the suspect as Darryl Williams, 36, of Sarasota. The victim told officers that Williams grabbed, pulled, and tossed her around at her home. Williams was gone when officers arrived, and a warrant for aggravated battery of a pregnant woman was issued.

Sarasota Police officers observed Williams entering the Express Grocery on Sunday, January 22, 2023, just before 2:30 pm in the 1400 block of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Way, Sarasota. When officers tried to arrest Williams inside the store, he tried to run, and the struggle led into the parking lot.

Williams bit one of the Sarasota Police officer’s hands and would not let go. The officer, an adult woman, whose name is being withheld under Marsy’s Law, tried to pull her hand away but was unable to due to the depth of the bite. Officers struck Williams several times to get him to release the officer’s hand from his mouth. Eventually, Williams let go.

Officers were able to handcuff Williams, but he resisted being helped to his feet. Williams grabbed onto the frame of the patrol car while officers tried to put him into the back of a patrol car. Officers gave him repeated commands to let go. Williams spit on another officer who had responded to the call. The officer's name, an adult man, is being withheld under Marsy’s Law.

Body-worn camera video can be viewed at:

**At the 9:23 minute mark, the video is frozen, and the injuries are highlighted**

Williams was transported to the Sarasota County Jail and currently has no bond. Williams is facing charges of:

• Aggravated Battery on a Pregnant Woman (felony)

• Aggravated Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer (felony)

• Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer (felony)

• Resisting Officer with Violence with Serious Injury (felony)

Williams has a criminal history that dates back to 2003, with 24 felony charges (9 convictions) and 15 misdemeanor charges (11 convictions). Felony charges include resisting with violence (2003), cocaine possession (2005), sexual battery / sexual fondling of a child (2007), and cocaine sale within 1000’ of a house (2011).

This case remains an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Sarasota Police Department Patrol Division at 941-263-6773.

Case 23-003796, 23-003934, 23-003935 (1).JPG

A Sarasota Police Department officer was injured when the suspect in a domestic abuse case bit down on the officer and would not let go. Darryl Williams, of Sarasota, is facing several charges now. 
