VIDEO: Cops: Suspect bit officer, wouldn't let go

SARASOTA - A Sarasota Police officer is recovering after being bitten by a suspect while he was being wrestled to the ground after being sought in a domestic violence investigation.
The situation began about 5:20 p.m. Saturday in the 2800 block of Goodrich Avenue, according to a news release from Sarasota Police Department.
Darryl Williams, 36, of Sarasota, was identified by a pregnant woman in an attack against her.
"The victim told officers that Williams grabbed, pulled, and tossed her around at her home," the news release stated. "Williams was gone when officers arrived, and a warrant for aggravated battery of a pregnant woman was issued."
Williams was seen by officers entering a grocery market about 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Sarasota, it noted.
"When officers tried to arrest Williams inside the store, he tried to run, and the struggle led into the parking lot," the news release stated. "Williams bit one of the Sarasota Police officer's hands and would not let go."
The officer's name is not being released due to Marsy's Law.
"(She) tried to pull her hand away but could not due to the bite's depth," the news release noted. "Officers struck Williams several times to get him to release the officer's hand from his mouth. Eventually, Williams let go."
He continued to resist even after being cuffed, it stated.
"Williams grabbed onto the frame of the patrol car while officers tried to put him into the back of a patrol car. Officers gave him repeated commands to let go. Williams spit on another officer who had responded to the call."
Eventually, he was taken to Sarasota County on a variety of felony charges, including: aggravated battery on a pregnant woman; aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer; battery on a law enforcement officer; resisting officer with violence with serious injury.
The news release noted Williams has a criminal history going back to 2003, with nine felony and 11 misdemeanor convictions.
"This case remains an active and ongoing investigation," it stated. "Anyone with any information is asked to call the Sarasota Police Department Patrol Division at 941-263-6773."
