By VICTORIA VILLANUEVA-MARQUEZ
Staff Writer
The Sarasota County School Board has adopted a stricter community speaker policy after seniors at Pine View School were shown an unapproved video on sexual consent.
The video, which the district deemed “unsuitable,” depicted both heterosexual and same-sex couple interaction. The Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center showed the video last November during a presentation at the school.
The domestic-violence prevention organization had previously shown a district-approved video that used a stic- figure animation that compared obtaining sexual consent to offering someone a cup of tea.
Jessica Hays, SPARCC’s president and CEO, later issued an apology to the district, acknowledging that the staff member who gave the presentation did not follow the established protocol.
School Board member Bridget Ziegler voiced her frustrations on Twitter, claiming that the video violated parental rights.
“What do parental rights matter in K-12 ed?” she wrote on Nov. 11. “This video was shown to students during an AP Literature class. No parents were notified in advance. It was only after a student complained that parents and our board became aware.”
School Board member Shirley Brown noted at a June 18 workshop that the stick figure animation was “laughable.”
Brown stressed that she did not take issue with the video that showed heterosexual and same-sex couples.
”I commend the person who brought the one with real people, and I believe that you should ask consent when you are going to be involved in sexual situations with whoever your partner is,” Brown said. “ I don’t think we should just be teaching our students that you only get consent when it’s a heterosexual couple. I think consent should also be asked for if it’s a gay or lesbian couple.”
The board has now formed the Health and Safety Curriculum Committee to review the content in a speaker’s presentation and determine whether it aligns with the district’s curriculum.
The board will meet on a monthly basis to approve controversial topics, including substance abuse, violence prevention, mental health and health education.
Teachers who plan to have a guest speaker will have to sign an approval form stating they will remain in the classroom throughout the presentation. Teachers will also be expected to interrupt the presentation if it strays from approved content.
Principals are also required to sign the form, and must obtain their executive director’s signature if the speaker chooses to cover a controversial topic.
“It seems like a lot of bureaucracy, and it is,” said Laura Kingsley, the district’s chief academic officer. “It’s really just trying to make sure that there is nothing that occurs that we are not fully aware of.”
