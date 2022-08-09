SARASOTA — A Venice man has been arrested and accused of driving fast in Sarasota and going into oncoming traffic before fleeing on foot, according to authorities.
A Tesla's exterior cameras captured some of the alleged incident.
Donte Franklin, 18, of the 500 block of Briarwood Road in Venice, was charged with fleeing police with disregard of safety, driving while license suspended, reckless driving cause damage, possession of marijuana, resisting officer without violence, and hit and run.
Franklin allegedly drove 66 miles per hour Aug. 3 in a posted 35 mph zone in Sarasota, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Authorities attempted to make a traffic stop, but Franklin accelerated, going 100 miles per hour, the report stated. He then hit a light pole and drove into the southbound lanes of Deer Drive heading north in Sarasota.
A Tesla driving on the same road as Franklin captured him fleeing and hitting the pole. The car had four different viewpoints of the incident.
The incident occurred at around 38 seconds into the front-facing video and around 45 seconds into the back view video.
Franklin allegedly stopped shortly after hitting the light pole and ran into nearby woods.
"The driver's door was open and the vehicle was actively smoking," a report stated.
Franklin allegedly ran with a large bag, which had over a pound of marijuana in it, according to a report.
A K9 unit apprehended Franklin, an affidavit stated.
Franklin was released on a $11,120 bond. His arraignment is Sept. 16.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.