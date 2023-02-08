SARASOTA — This is the year of video on stage.
“Joseph and the Amazing Dreamcoat” is enhanced by a new large video screen at the back of the stage. “Silent Sky” at the Asolo envelops the audience in galaxies far far away thanks to video projections.
Now, newly open in the Gompertz Theatre at Florida Studio Theatre, is the regional premier of “Network,” which takes place in a television studio with a large TV screen that magnifies the onstage story of an anchorman being fired for poor ratings.
His reaction mirrored in that big screen is the substance of this story, which was first told in a 1976 film that earned an Oscar for Paddy Chayefsky.
Sheffield Chastain, in his ninth show with FST, is superb in the role of Howard Beale. Beale is the newscaster who shakes things up at the network on what was to be his last broadcast.
When what he said on that broadcast leads to incredibly high ratings, his career makes a U-turn that changes his life but also leads the “network” in another direction.
Think of the difference between ‘50s correspondents Chet Huntley, David Brinkley and Walter Cronkite versus some of today’s correspondents who lean to the far right or left in search of ratings.
“Network” was directed by FST’s producing artistic director Richard Hopkins with the assistance of Kate Alexander, FST’s associate director at large and Sean Daniels, associate director. Projections and video design, roles of increasing importance in theater these days, were by Nathan Scheuer.
The TV studio setting was designed by Isabel & Moriah Curley-Clay.
“Network” has 12 actors with speaking roles and six performers with non-speaking roles, one of the largest casts in FST’s history.
It’s part of the winter season at the Gompertz Theatre of Florida Studio Theatre. One of the best bargains in area theatre is a season package at one or more of FST’s main stage or cabaret theaters.
For tickets, call the box office at 941-366-9000 or visitfloridastudiotheatre.org.
