VENICE — They are the faces of sons and daughters, fathers and mothers, friends, strangers, of various races and ethnicity.
The youngest was 13, the oldest, 59.
But the more than 200 people whose photos were on display in Centennial Park on Thursday had one thing in common: They lost their lives due to substance abuse.
"These are the faces of our community," Laura Williamson said.
Ron Robbins said he probably should have been one of them.
"I've overdosed," he said. "I've been very close to not coming back."
He started using drugs at 14, he told the people at the annual NOPE Task Force Candle Light Vigil, and robbed his "first" pharmacy at 16.
"I was a bad, bad person," he said.
A 20-year prison sentence when he was 35 finally inspired him to turn his life around, he said. Clean and sober now, he and his wife, Tammy, both ministers, run Step House, a yearlong faith-based recovery program for men in South Venice.
Continued substance abuse leads only to one of two things, he said: prison or death.
He spent 28 years total behind bars before going into recovery, which is a daily struggle, he said.
"This is something I will deal with the rest of my life," he said. "But I'm doing good today."
Michelle Cable spoke in memory of her brother, a Venice native who fought addiction before succumbing to it in 2017.
"He lived an abundant life here — until he didn't," she said,
She said she was surprised by how people's reactions changed when they learned his death was drug related. They were full of compassion and sympathy, she said, until they found out what killed him.
Williamson, the event organizer, also lost her brother to drugs. Ironically, he became addicted while serving in the U.S. Coast Guard on a ship that did drug interdiction.
He died at 25, after three years of fighting his addiction, she said.
"In 2010, he became a statistic," she said. "What society fails to remember is that those statistics have families."
Since then she has learned compassion, forgiveness and "that it's OK not to be OK," she said.
"No one is too broken for recovery," she said.
Learn more about NOPE — National Overdose Prevention & Education Task Force — at NopeTaskForce.org.
