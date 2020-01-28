ENGLEWOOD — Two Englewood schools were locked down for more than an hour Tuesday after someone reported seeing a man with a rifle near the school.
The man may have been hunting iguanas with a pellet gun.
At 3:30 p.m., L.A. Ainger Middle School went on lockdown.
Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputies raced to Ainger Middle and Vineland Elementary in Rotonda West after a call came in about the man with a rifle near the school. The schools are next to each other.
Officers converged and set up a perimeter.
Deputies found a man matching a description a few hundred yards from the school campuses. They handcuffed and began questioning him about what he was doing.
The Sheriff’s Office had not said whether the man was arrested, or if any crime occurred, at press time.
Capt. Matt Downing said he could not confirm whether the man being detained was a man whom homeowners hired to hunt iguanas. The man, Downing said, was being cooperative with detectives.
“The investigation is still ongoing,” Downing said.
Rick Malloy said he recognized the man simply as “Roy,” a man whom he and his neighbors have hired to hunt iguanas. No fan of guns himself, Malloy said he believed the rifle Roy used was actually a pellet gun.
The CCSO later identified the man as Roy Wathen, 35, a local animal trapper, who was hunting iguanas. A feature about Wathen published in October in the Sun stated Wathen owns Savage Trapping Nuisance Wildlife Removal.
Eighth-grader Cooper Benedict, 13, received text messages from loved ones telling him there was a man with a gun hunting iguanas near the school.
Others didn’t know what was going on. Many students sent messages, used Snapchat and other social media to communicate with their parents. Some said there was an active shooter on campus and it wasn’t a drill.
“My aunt works for the county and sent me a message, so I knew what was going on,” Benedict said. “There were some girls in the class who were freaked out. Our teacher did tell us after the lockdown was over what had happened. I already knew.”
Parent Shane Boyce was headed to Home Depot when he saw CCSO deputies race by. Shortly after he learned of the lock down and headed near the school.
“My son was grounded from his phone so I wasn’t sure what was going on,” he said. “That’s the last time I send him to school without his phone. I will get him a flip phone so he can communicate with us if anything like this ever happens again.”
Some parents complained that they were kept in the dark about what was happening.
“I really feel that Charlotte County schools dropped the ball,” said Candace Stevens, owner of Wiseguys Barbershop, who left her shop to get her twin girls who texted her that they were scared.
