SARASOTA — The Suncoast Black Arts Collaborative, a nonprofit organization that uses the unifying power of the arts to nurture inclusion and diversity across the regional arts and cultural landscape, announces the winners for its 2023 Visions in Black initiative.

This juried exhibition celebrating the work of talented artists of African descent who live in Florida will be presented in three different galleries in Sarasota and Manatee counties, Feb. 2-25.


