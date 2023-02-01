SARASOTA — The Suncoast Black Arts Collaborative, a nonprofit organization that uses the unifying power of the arts to nurture inclusion and diversity across the regional arts and cultural landscape, announces the winners for its 2023 Visions in Black initiative.
This juried exhibition celebrating the work of talented artists of African descent who live in Florida will be presented in three different galleries in Sarasota and Manatee counties, Feb. 2-25.
Jurors Alyssia Lazin and Paul Toliver selected the work of 54 artists to exhibit and awarded three first place, three second place, and three third place winners, plus two honorable mentions.
Tim Yaeger and Marlon Tobias served on the curatorial submission committee, and Mark Ormond, curator, will select which works will hang at each of the three galleries.
The First Place winners are: Dandria Carey (Miramar), Destiny Luv (Riverview), and Frederick Woods (St. Petersburg). Second Place winners are Thomas Anderson (Tarpon Springs), Mynah Moody (Gibsonton), and Omar Richardson (Tampa). Third Place winners are: Gwendolyn Aqui-Brooks (Wesley Chapel), Donna Richardson (Wimauma), and Phyllis Anne Taylor (Winter Park).
Honorable mentions went to Samantha Balikowa (Sarasota) and Allen Pettigrew (Riverview). First place winners received $700; second place winners received $500; and third place winners received $300.
Michéle Des Verney Redwine, the founder and executive director of the Suncoast Black Arts Collaborative, said that the judges and curatorial committees representing Suncoast Black Arts Collaborative chose the artwork based on three major criteria that includes technical ability and understanding of the chosen medium; strong overall presentation; and work that encourages, challenges, influences, and communicates with the viewer.
“Overall, we were looking for art that told powerful stories in an original and fearless way,” Redwine said.
Redwine added that judges selected the galleries for the first place wining art: D’Andria Carey’s winning work, “Reunion,” will be exhibited at the Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County; Destiny Luv’s winning work, “Soft Stones,” will hang at Manatee Performing Arts Center; and Frederick Woods’ “Birth of a Child,” will be displayed at the Arts Advocates Gallery at the Crossings at Siesta Mall.
Juror Paul Tolliver notes that he and his co-juror Alyssia Lazin were “very pleased with the depth of talent we saw in the submissions.” He added that the exhibition’s focus on “generational similarities and differences adds a layer of fresh insights and excitement that’s rarely encountered in more traditional exhibitions.”
About the Suncoast Black Arts Collaborative
Suncoast Black Arts Collaborative was established in 2018 to promote greater exposure of Black artists and their work through advocacy, education, and collaboration. Visit: suncoastblack artscollaborative.org
