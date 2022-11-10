VENICE -- Fifth Third Bank is partnering with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast for its annual Giving Tree Toy Drive campaign.
The Giving Tree Toy Drive program began Nov. 7 and will end on Dec. 3.
Each Fifth Third financial center will host a “Giving Tree” decorated with gift tags with specific information pertaining to the needs of a child in the community.
Fifth Third is also making a gift that will support the Littles throughout various counties via gift cards for holiday meals as well as directly supporting the mission with sponsorships.
“Fifth Third Bank is proud to support Big Brothers, Big Sisters 3rd Annual Giving Tree Toy Drive program," said Jim Weiss, regional president for Fifth Third Bank. "During the month of November, the bank will host Giving Trees in each of our 80 plus financial centers throughout South Florida.
"By allowing our financial centers to host a Giving Tree, we hope to create awareness around supporting those families in need during this holiday season.”
“With the devastation so many of our families are facing, the generous gift from our partner at Fifth Third Bank could not have come at a better time," said Joy Mahler, President/CEO Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast. "Your compassionate support has brightened the lives of our children and families during these challenging times. We are grateful for all you do for us."
All donations can be dropped off at any local Fifth Third Bank in Collier, Lee, Charlotte, Sarasota, Manatee, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Broward, and Palm Beach counties. To find the nearest location, visit 53.com.
