VENICE - The Atlanta Braves moved to South County for spring training. Now Visit Sarasota County is here year round.
In March Visit Sarasota County, the public-private partnership that promotes Sarasota County tourism and lodging, opened a welcome center inside the entrance to the office of the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce.
The two organizations will hold a grand opening for the welcome center from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday at the Chamber office, 597 S. Tamiami Trail, in Venice. Residents and tourists are welcome.
Now, when people go inside the Venice Chamber office, they will be greeted first by Visit Sarasota County employees or volunteers and can learn about area tourist attractions and lodging, as well as about local businesses.
"It was a part of our strategic plan for 2019 to elevate and enhance the visitor experience," said Britney Guertin, who has been communications and content manager at Visit Sarasota County since November. "We wanted to make sure we were enthusiastically showcasing Sarasota (County)."
Visit Sarasota County has an administrative office at 1777 Main Street, Suite 302, in Sarasota. Other welcome centers are in the office it shares with the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce, 1945 Fruitville Road, in Sarasota, at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport and at The Mall at University Town Center, 140 University Town Center Drive, in Sarasota.
Visit Sarasota County worked closely with the city of North Port when the Braves played the Tampa Bay Rays at CoolToday Park on March 24, including bringing Atlanta media outlets in to cover the game and related festivities.
The organization also had a "Sarasota Day" at a Braves game in Atlanta. Guertin added that any time she talks about shopping to outside media, Dearborn Street in Englewood comes up.
Residents and tourists who want to learn more about attractions and lodging in Sarasota County can call 941-706-1253 or go to VisitSarasota.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.