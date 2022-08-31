VENICE — Visit Sarasota County launched a national relocation blog series to attract working adults to the area.
The week-long series is called “Careers on the Suncoast” and is in collaboration with Sarasota County Economic Development Corporation.
The series is an initiative under the “Work Where You Want to Live” campaign, and features county residents working and their quality of life.
“Our goal is to encourage relocation tourism to national markets by showcasing the diversity and breadth of career opportunities in our area, while highlighting what the value of living in Sarasota County is to visitors,” said Virginia Haley, the president of Visit Sarasota County.
“This series is a part of our broader strategy to lure working-age adults to visit and consider permanently relocating to the region, while also finding local job positions to support our area businesses.”
Sarasota County was ranked number three in U.S. News & World Report’s list of 2022/2023 Fastest Growing Places in the country, according to a news release.
The overall campaign and blog series aims to attract working adults to move and work in the area.
The blog series will feature Sarasota County residents, including Isabelle Smith, an ESE teacher with Sarasota County Schools; Jon Goetluck, a major with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office; Tina Taylor, the president of HR Elements; Natalie Weiss, a nurse at Sarasota Memorial Hospital; and Paula Wiggins, an engineer with Sarasota County Government.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.