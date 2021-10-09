October is a special time for the Jewish Congregation of Venice as a key member celebrates two decades of work.
Cantor Marci Vitkus has been a driving force since she arrived at the Jewish Congregation of Venice in October of 2001.
Although she is descended from 17 generations of cantors, joining their ranks was not in her sights when she and husband Andy Vitkus moved to Sarasota from the Chicago suburbs 28 years ago.
They visited the Sarasota area, fell in love with the climate, beach volleyball and the culture — and decided to relocate.
She worked as a parent educator and teacher until she and Andy decided to open their own preschool for children ages 6 months to 5 years. They worked tirelessly, but after 7.5 years, she was ready to take on a new challenge.
She was involved in musical theater and had joined the Sarasota Jewish Chorale, which turned out to be a life-changing move.
Joel Kreiss, a past president of the JCV, was director of the group, and he was impressed by her personality and voice. The JCV needed a cantor, and he asked her to try out for the position.
She knew little about Jewish liturgical music except for what she heard growing up with a father, who was a cantor. After auditioning and getting the job, she studied diligently with her father, Joel, and with Cantor Diane Nathanson as well as her mentor, Cantor Phyllis Stoltz.
She learned much of the sacred music and the ropes of being a cantor from her affiliation with the Women Cantors’ Network. She now serves as executive vice president for this amazing organization.
She also credits her time studying in the Melton program under the tutelage of Jennifer Singer, Sue Hunting, and Marden Paruz’l as a formative experience in her journey.
The rest is a 20-year history of love, learning, teaching and singing.
She rapidly assumed more tasks in her new position, including teaching Sunday School and coaching bar and bat mitzvah students. She makes hospital visits, directs the JCV choir, leads a weekly women’s group called Kol Isha (the Woman’s Voice), and is involved in the community.
She also officiates Jewish/Interfaith weddings in Florida and is sought after by congregants to perform their life cycle events.
Kreiss calls her the “most talented five-foot female I know.” He goes on to say, “She is the heartbeat of the temple. She’s bright, she’s young, she gives us the vitality we need. She takes some of the stiffness out of the service; she makes you want to join in.”
These sentiments are echoed by JCV president Harvey Cohen, who said that Vitkus is “the glue that holds the congregation together. She very seldom says no because she is totally committed to the JCV.”
Vitkus said she loves what she does.
“When you start a job, you have no idea how long it will last,” Vitkus said. “What has kept me here is simple. I love going to work. I realize what a blessing it is to feel that way. The other reason I stay is because the JCV has become my family. They support me, I support them. We have created a mutual partnership.”
