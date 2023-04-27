Volunteers, divers needed for Jetty cleanup STAFF REPORT Apr 27, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Volunteers help improve the South Jetty during an underwater cleanup of the South Jetty organized by SunCoast Reef Rovers. PHOTOS PROVIDED Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save VENICE — Volunteers both in the water and on land are being sought for the first underwater cleanup of the year of the South Jetty on Saturday, May 27.Divers, snorkelers, kayakers and topside helpers are needed for this effort, which last time netted 1,300 pounds of trash, most of it in the water close to the large rocks that line the Jetty.Boat traffic will be redirected to one side of the Intracoastal Waterway in that area for the cleanup, which begins at 8:30 a.m.Some of the items found in the water include fishing line, lead sinkers, hooks, fishing rods, sunglasses, cell phones, glass bottles, aluminum cans, rope, cast nets and crab traps. Those wishing to volunteer must sign up online at:tinyurl.com/yd9hexnwQuestions can be sent to fvazquez1997@yahoo.com.Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now Large air-conditioned pickleball complex set for Venice Nobody hurt in Nokomis mobile home fire Postal worker charged with money laundering, fraud City of Venice makes a 'best suburb' list Stepping down after 25 years Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Venice Gondolier Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
