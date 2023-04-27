Debris found in underwater cleanup

Volunteers help improve the South Jetty during an underwater cleanup of the South Jetty organized by SunCoast Reef Rovers.

 PHOTOS PROVIDED

VENICE — Volunteers both in the water and on land are being sought for the first underwater cleanup of the year of the South Jetty on Saturday, May 27.

Divers, snorkelers, kayakers and topside helpers are needed for this effort, which last time netted 1,300 pounds of trash, most of it in the water close to the large rocks that line the Jetty.


   
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments