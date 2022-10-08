Both campuses of Marie Selby Botanical Gardens fared well during Hurricane Ian.
The downtown campus opened the Sunday after the storm, and the Historic Spanish Point campus will reopen Sunday, Oct. 9.
“Considering how many downed trees and branches we discovered on our 30-acre preserve in the wake of Hurricane Ian, this is quite a feat,” Selby president and CEO Jennifer Rominiecki said Thursday. “Volunteers had Selby up and running last Sunday.”
Two big shows set to open next week also will continue as scheduled.
The Halloween-inspired light show, “Lights at Spooky Point” will run at Historic Spanish Point Oct. 14-31. Buy tickets in advance online for either of two nightly shows: 6:30 p.m. and 7:45 p.m.
Visitors to “Spooky Point” will follow a colorfully lit path through the woods and discover fantastic creations at every turn.
Food and drinks will be available for purchase.
Primarily a family-friendly light show, there will be “just a couple of creepier creatures to thrill the older kiddos.”
Enhance the experience by arriving by boat from the Selby campus in Sarasota. This opportunity is not everyday but only on a limited schedule.
Boats will depart from the Selby Gardens dock at 5:15 p.m. and return at 8 p.m. on Oct. 14, 15, 21, 28 and 29. There are limited seats available for the round-trip narrated cruise, which allows time to check out “Spooky Point’s” Halloween show.
For online reservations go to selby.org/dsc/dsc-special-events/selby-spooktacular/
Also opening next week is “The Orchid Show 2022 — Capturing the Perfect Shot.” It will run from Oct. 15-Dec. at the downtown Sarasota campus.
Member preview day will be Friday, Oct. 14.
Presented by Better-Gro, this year’s Orchid Show celebrates the beauty and diversity of orchids through the lens of the stunning scientific photography of Selby Gardens’ rare orchid collection.
“The Orchid Show 2022: Capturing the Perfect Shot” will feature “living art” in the Tropical Conservatory with innovative installations of hundreds of orchids in flower.
In the Museum of Botany & the Arts, large-scale photographs of the living orchid collection will be on display, along with information about the talented volunteers who capture these images to assist Selby Gardens’ botanists.
Access to The Orchid Show is included with admission to the Downtown Sarasota campus, which is always free to Selby Gardens members.
The Downtown Sarasota campus is at 1534 Mound St., Sarasota, FL 34236. Admission is free for members, $11 for member guests, $21 for adults, $11 for those 5-17 and free for those 4 and younger. Phone 941-366-5731.
The Historic Spanish Point campus is at 401 North Tamiami Trail, Osprey, FL 34229. Admission is free for members, $8 for member guests, $16 for adults, $11 for those 5-17 and free for those 4 and younger. Phone 941-366-5731
