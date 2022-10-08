Selby is a 'spooktacular place this month

Prepare to be haunted at Marie Selby Botanical Garden in Sarasota and also at Historic Spanish Point, which will offer “Lights at Spooky Point.” Reservations are a must for either or both shows.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

Both campuses of Marie Selby Botanical Gardens fared well during Hurricane Ian.

The downtown campus opened the Sunday after the storm, and the Historic Spanish Point campus will reopen Sunday, Oct. 9.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments