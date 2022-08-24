From left, Christine Hale, Joceline Favorite and Kathleen Brennan enjoy the Venice Symphony Volunteer luncheon. Joceline and her daughters always value their time together. Joceline is one of the volunteers at Symphony concerts at the Venice Performing Arts Center.
From left, Venice Symphony Conductor Troy Quinn, volunteer Maureen Bentley and Venice Symphony Executive Director Christine Kasten celebrate Maureen’s being named the Venice Symphony Volunteer of the Year.
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
GONDOLIER PHOTOS BY FRAN VALENCIC
From left, Maureen Bentley, Tricia Cook, Joan Tramontano and David Chivas are honored for their volunteer work with the Friends of the Venice Symphony. David is the new Friends president.
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
Standing from left, Joseph Bentley and Tim Ferguson and, seated from left, Patricia Dunlap and Donna Perkins enjoy their work at the Venice Symphony Summer Music Camp. Tim is the director of the camp.
The Friends of the Venice Symphony celebrated their volunteers at a summer luncheon. “The sky is the limit,” they announced in looking forward.” The group now has 150 members.
Their work is varied. Everyone who attends concerts sees volunteers greeting and welcoming people at the door. Some are checking tickets and handling will calls.
Others take membership applications and sell bottled water.
Away from the Venice Performing Arts Center, there are galas, receptions and fundraisers. Each needs chairs, decorators and event planners who attend to the details of food, ticket sales and all tasks common to these events.
At the luncheon, the Friends announced their new officers for the 2022-2023 season. They are David Chivas, president; Linda Patriarca, vice president; Joan Tramontano, treasurer; and Tricia Cook, secretary.
Conductor Troy Quinn spoke to the volunteers and thanked them. He applauded members for always being willing to “try new things.”
He admitted having such enthusiastic support made his work enjoyable and rewarding. The group welcomed learning about Troy’s love of music and his early endeavors with music.
The conductor and volunteers are a good team.
The Venice Symphony sent out a lovely new brochure highlighting its programs for the next season. For the first time, the Symphony will be performing Bernstein’s Symphonic Dances from West Side Story.
For information, contact or visit the Symphony at any of the following:
The Venice Symphony offices have moved to a new location. They are at 700 U.S. 41, Suite 4, Venice, 34285. Their mailing address is P.O. Box 1561, Venice, FL 34284. Their phone is 941-207-8822. Online they are at: TheVeniceSymphony.org
One Of Our Best
Maureen Bentley was honored as Volunteer of the Year by the Venice Symphony and is the special person of the week.
Her work and service extends into the community. She volunteers with organizations that promote women’s issues. She serves at her church.
She regularly supports fundraisers in town. She is one of the women who enjoys fashion shows, luncheons and teas. She donates to them all.
Maureen is a worker. The Symphony made a wise choice in honoring her. Maureen is always friendly and welcoming. She is the perfect greeter at Symphony events.
Whenever someone is being celebrated, Maureen is on-hand with her welcoming smile. She is always ready to step up.
Maureen Bentley is one of the women who makes Venice a great place to live.
Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net
