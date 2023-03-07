OSPREY — The Myakka region, including the Myakka Headwaters Preserve, is undergoing a large restoration effort by the Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast.
That organization is inviting the public to help improve the Myakka Headwaters Preserve though volunteer days and on-the-land educational events.
At its 432-acre Myakka Headwaters Preserve — where seven creeks converge to form the Myakka River — the not-for-profit land trust recently embarked on a river restoration project in which the organization planted over 15,400 plants of 27 different species.
Included in the planting were 2,000 coreopsis, the Florida loosestrife, which is a rare endangered endemic plant; almost 1,000 wetland trees from ten different species; and 9,000 plugs of a wetland grass called maidencane.
Planted along approximately 1,000 feet of river bank, these plants will help improve water quality, capture sediment, and reduce erosion. They will also increase wildlife habitat for many species, including largemouth bass and common snapping turtle.
Support for this vast undertaking came from numerous community partners, including Beautiful Ponds Inc, Blackbeard Ranch, Sandhill Native Growers, Coastal & Heartland National Estuary Partnership, and the Southwest Florida Water Management District.
“Conservation Foundation’s work goes far beyond protecting land,” said Christine P. Johnson, president of Conservation Foundation. “It’s also our responsibility to ensure the land we conserve is well managed and, when possible, restored, for the benefit of both the people and wildlife living here in Southwest Florida.”
This spring, with support from the Partnership for Gulf Coast Land Conservation and the Arbor Day Foundation, the Conservation Foundation plans to plant 10,000 more trees, expanding habitat and creating better streams and woods for fish and game throughout the Myakka region.
Members of the public may volunteer to help restore the region by signing up at:
