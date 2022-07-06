Vote-by-mail (absentee) ballots are now available for the Aug. 23 Primary Election.

Request a ballot online at SarasotaVotes.gov/VotebyMail or call 941-861-8618.

The deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot be mailed to a voter is 5 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 13. Under Florida law, all registered voters are eligible to vote by mail.

Voted ballots may be returned by mail or in person but must be received in the elections office by 7 p.m. election night to be counted. The cost to return a ballot by mail is one Forever stamp or 60 cents postage.

Voted ballots may be dropped off in person at secure ballot intake stations inside elections offices in Venice, Sarasota and North Port:

• Through Friday, Aug 12, on weekdays, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

• Saturday, Aug 13-Monday, Aug 22, daily, including weekends, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

• Election day, Tuesday, Aug 23, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sarasota County elections offices are at:


• Robert L. Anderson Administration Building, 4000 S. Tamiami Trail, Room 114, Venice

• Biscayne Plaza, 13640 Tamiami Trail, North Port

• Terrace Building, 2001 Adams Lane, Sarasota

Ballots may also be dropped off during early voting (Aug 13-21, including weekends, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.) to a ballot intake station located inside any election office, or at these early voting sites:

• North Sarasota Public Library, 2801 Newtown Blvd., Sarasota

• Fruitville Public Library, 100 Apex Road, Sarasota

• The Devyn Event Center, 7113 South Tamiami Trail, Sarasota

Voters should complete and sign the voter’s certificate on the ballot return envelope, and the voter’s signature should match the signature on record.

Voters may track their vote-by-mail ballots and sign up to receive vote-by-mail ballot status notifications at SarasotaVotes.gov/VotebyMail.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments