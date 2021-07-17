VENICE — Planning & Zoning Director Jeff Shrum made his last appearance before the Venice City Council on Tuesday, saying his only regret is he won’t be able to see the new land-use regulations through to adoption.
A first draft of the regulations was approved for review and comment by staff, city boards and the public at the end of June.
It’s available at www.VeniceGov.com by clicking the “Government” header, then clicking “Planning and Zoning,” and, finally, “Land Development Regulations Update.”
The update has been in the works for more than three years, and Shrum said there’s still a lot of work to do, including some policy decisions to be made.
One is which city body should have approval authority over preliminary plats. Currently the Council does, and it approved on Tuesday. But the draft regulations would put the decision in the Planning Commission’s hands.
More drafts will be crafted after comments are received and public meetings held.
The final version could be ready for a Council vote on the first quarter of 2022 if the process stays on track, Shrum said, but the summer of next year is probably more likely.
No fees for sidewalk use yet
The Council sent a proposed ordinance regarding the use of public property on to second reading after being reassured that its approval of a fee schedule would also be required.
Among other provisions, the proposed ordinance allows, but doesn’t require, charging a fee to businesses that use the sidewalk for outdoor seating or to display merchandise. Currently, the city only collects a flat license fee.
Only three members of the public attended a meeting about the ordinance last month, so another one will be held to get input on a fee.
The city is one of the few local jurisdictions that doesn’t have such a charge, Lavallee said, and might remain that way.
It “doesn’t want to be the plow,” pushing things onto businesses and the public, he said.
No date for the meeting has been set.
Plan for hiring new clerk OK’d
It’s a simple task, according to Human Resources Director Alan Bullock.
“All we have to do is find somebody else to sit there,” he said, gesturing toward City Clerk Lori Stelzer, who has held the job for 28 years.
A replacement was in the wings but she recently resigned and relocated.
Bullock said he thinks the city can hire someone with using a recruiting company, which would cost 25-30% of the first year’s salary for the position. The salary is listed as “negotiable” on the city website.
His plan is to list the position with professional associations; share it with professional contacts; post it with online job search companies; and promote it through organizations such as the Florida League of Cities.
The Council approved two tweaks to the position’s job description.
Candidates will either have a Florida driver license of commit to getting one within 30 days. That opens the field of candidates up to people from out of state, Bullock said.
But they must also have served either as a city clerk or a deputy clerk, to weed out people with insufficient experience, he said.
His timetable is to have a list of the top five candidates ready for the Council’s Aug. 24 meeting; set up interviews for a special meeting on Sept. 15; then use the Council’s rankings to enter into negotiations with the top candidate so a contract will be ready for approval Sept. 28.
The new hire will need to give notice at his or her current job and pass a pre-employment background check and physical.
The goal is to have the new clerk on board in mid-November to spend six weeks with Stelzer learning the ropes.
She retires Dec. 31.
