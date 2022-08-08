Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner is telling voters who choose to vote-by-mail in the Aug. 23 election to return their ballots early.
The August election is a primary election and all mail-in or absentee ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on election night.
“We have sent more than 120,000 vote-by-mail ballots for the August 23 Primary Election,” Turner said. “I want to make sure those voters know that they have options when returning their vote-by-mail ballots to avoid any last-minute rush on election day.”
The absentee or mail ballots can be returned by mail or in person.
Returning the ballot by mail is either one Forever Stamp or $.60 postage.
Ballots can also be dropped off in person at a secure ballot intake station located in all three election offices in Sarasota, Venice and North Port.
The times the offices are open are through Aug. 12 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday Aug. 13 to Monday Aug. 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and election day on Aug. 23 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The Sarasota County election offices are located at Terrace Building at 2001 Adams Lane in Sarasota, R.L. Anderson Admin Building at 4000 Tamiami Trail S, Rm 114 in Venice, and Biscayne Plaza at 13640 Tamiami Trail in North Port.
The ballots can also be returned during early voting from Aug. 13-21 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Early voting secure ballot intake locations are inside at North Sarasota Public Library at 2801 Newtown Blvd in Sarasota, Fruitville Public Library at 100 Apex Road in Sarasota, and The Devyn Event Center at 7113 South Tamiami Trail in Sarasota.
For more information, contact the elections office at 941-861-8619 or visit
