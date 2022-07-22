If you’re a registered Sarasota County voter, you’ve probably received the vote-by-mail ballot you requested, and your new voter ID card. And your sample ballot is online at SarasotaVotes.gov.
But if you’re not a registered county voter, you only have until Monday, July 25, to become one if you want to vote in the Aug. 23 primary.
A voter registration application is available at the website but it has to be mailed or hand-delivered to a county elections office or driver license office by Monday.
There will be another opportunity to register before the general election in November.
Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner urges voters to return their vote-by-mail ballot as soon as possible. It must be received in his office no later than 7 p.m. election day.
Ballots can be returned by mail, with 60 cents postage; hand delivery to an elections office; or delivery to an early voting site beginning Aug. 13.
Elections offices are at:
• Robert L. Anderson Administration Building, 4000 South Tamiami Trail, Room 114, Venice
• Terrace Building, 2001 Adams Lane, Sarasota
• Biscayne Plaza, 13640 Tamiami Trail, North Port
Hours are weekdays 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. through Friday, Aug. 12; 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 to Monday, Aug. 22; and 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23 (election day).
Early voting sites will accept ballots 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Aug. 13-21:
• North Sarasota Library, 2801 Newtown Blvd., Sarasota
• Fruitville Public Library, 100 Apex Road, Sarasota
• The Devyn, 7113 South Tamiami Trail, Sarasota
You can request a vote-by-mail ballot for the primary through 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13.
Voters also need to review the information on their new ID card because it may reflect changes in whom they can vote for due to redistricting, Turner said.
For assistance, call 941-861-8619 or visit SarasotaVotes.gov.
