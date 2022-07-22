If you’re a registered Sarasota County voter, you’ve probably received the vote-by-mail ballot you requested, and your new voter ID card. And your sample ballot is online at SarasotaVotes.gov.

But if you’re not a registered county voter, you only have until Monday, July 25, to become one if you want to vote in the Aug. 23 primary.


