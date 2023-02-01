Say I Do

Renew your vows on Valentine's Day on Nokomis Beach or Siesta Key Beach, thanks to Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources. 

NOKOMIS — The annual "Say 'I Do' Again" vow-renewal ceremony hosted by Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources is set for Nokomis and Siesta Key beaches at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14.

The event has been taking place for more than 35 years, according to a county news release.


