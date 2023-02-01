Vow-renewal event set for Valentine's Day STAFF REPORT Feb 1, 2023 26 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Renew your vows on Valentine's Day on Nokomis Beach or Siesta Key Beach, thanks to Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources. PHOTO COURTESY OF SARASOTA COUNTY NOKOMIS — The annual "Say 'I Do' Again" vow-renewal ceremony hosted by Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources is set for Nokomis and Siesta Key beaches at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14.The event has been taking place for more than 35 years, according to a county news release. A nondenominational vow renewal will be officiated by Judge Maria Ruhl at Nokomis Beach and Judge Stephen Walker at Siesta Beach.It will include light refreshments, music and photo opportunities. Registered couples will also receive a flower and renewal certificate, the release states.Registration is $15 per couple online or by phone at 941-861-7275 by Feb. 7. Visit: bit.ly/3Jr90vr.Onsite registration opens at 4:30 p.m. on the day of the event, with the ceremony beginning promptly at 6 p.m. The cost will be $25 per couple by credit card only.Nokomis Beach is at 100 Casey Key Road, Nokomis. Siesta Beach is at 948 Beach Road on Siesta Key. Additional information is available at SCGov.net or by calling 311. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now Interstate 75 northbound shut down in Sarasota Venice Aldi to reopen Feb. 9 Venice High principal in hospital, recovering from brain bleed North River Marketplace moves forward Pilots: Flying at night a challenge Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Interstate 75 northbound shut down in Sarasota Venice Aldi to reopen Feb. 9 Venice High principal in hospital, recovering from brain bleed North River Marketplace moves forward Pilots: Flying at night a challenge Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
