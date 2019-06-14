An internal Venice Police Department inquiry and the Sarasota County State Attorney's Office have found two police officers followed procedure in an aggressive arrest of two men who allegedly resisted during a burglary-in-progress call.
Police arrested Ethan Waters, 19, and John Fegley, 45, on Dec. 21, after a 911 call regarding a burglary at Motel 6 on the Bypass in Venice.Waters was observed climbing into a room through the window. Fegley was seen hiding in the bushes.
A motel housekeeper witnessed Waters climb into room, then lift his dog inside. Waters was specifically told moments earlier by staff in the motel office he was not allowed into the room. The housekeeper pointed Waters out to police as they arrived on scene.
When confronted by police in different locations on the property, Waters and Fegley allegedly resisted arrest and were "escorted to the ground," in law enforcement parlance. Waters was subdued using a technique that involved pulling his arm to the ground; Fegley was detained moments later by an officer using a leg sweep.
Both suspects ended up with abrasions to their faces from contact made with the parking lot pavement, and were detained for further investigation. Fegley was also found with a small amount of illegal drugs and narcotic related equipment.
Conflicting story
Later, it was determined Waters knew the guest staying in the motel room. But confusion ensued. Police learned the guest specifically told motel staff not to let Waters into his room. When contacted by police, however, the guest said he didn't want Waters charged, and appeared to change his story, claiming Waters was, indeed, allowed into the room.
Neither of the suspects was charged with burglary by Venice police. Nevertheless, both went to jail for resisting arrest without violence.
The State Attorney's Office called the motel guest's story a "miscommunication," and declined to pursue any of the charges.
"The State finds that the interests of justice are not served by a continued prosecution in this matter and the charges against this defendant are dropped," wrote Division Chief Brian Chambers in an interdepartmental memorandum issued on May 1.
Dashcam evidence
The dashcam video of Waters' arrest made it onto social media in late April after a local newspaper inquiry. In the video, one of the arresting officers arriving on scene sees Waters and says, "Oh God, this explative" It turned out the officer mistook the suspect for another individual he had recent contact with, according to an internal "service inquiry," initiated by Chief Tom Mattmuller and conducted by VPD's Lt. Andy Leisenring. The final report was released on May 12.
The report concludes Waters resisted throughout the encounter, with at least three clear opportunities to stop resisting. Fegley's arrest was not caught on camera, but a similar scenario played out, according to the report.
Later, VPD footage showed Fegley continuing to resist arrest while in the patrol car on the way to jail. He was observed on camera trying to open the back door of the patrol vehicle with his hands, trying to escape the handcuffs, and hitting his head on the patrol vehicle bars separating the back seat from the front area, according to the report.
Appreciation
In the report, Leisenring documents police footage and officer and witness interviews showing Waters and Fegley, in the end, appearing to apologize for resisting arrest, and Waters telling the officers "ya'll been pretty cool with me, lately" in appreciation for how he'd been treated. He also said he should have "just did it" when told to comply, and said he understood that now, according to the report.
"It was a reasonable amount of force used. (Waters) was actively kicking while on the ground. The officers would have been justified in using the Taser, but they didn't do that. That takedown was consistent with the response of that level (of resistance), said Chief Mattmuller."
The inquiry is now closed.
"There was no findings that any of VPD policies were violated," Chief Mattmuller said. "Had there been, it would have then become an Internal Affairs investigation."
Since the incident, Waters was arrested by another law enforcement agency for possession of a controlled substance and for failing to appear in court.
The Sun contacted Waters, who declined to speak about the matter.
Objection
Michael Barfield, who objected in writing to the arrests on behalf of Waters and represents the Sarasota chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union, said the arrests weren't warranted.
"All this was unnecessary," Barfield said. "Every time I see an IA (internal investigations) report that says an officer did nothing wrong," I question it, Barfield said.
