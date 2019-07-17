By GREG GILES

News Editor

For the first time since the Great Recession a decade ago the Venice Police Department is fully staffed.

Five new officers, some fresh out of the academy, took the oath of office in Venice Council Chambers on July 9.

Sworn in with family and friends in attendance were Collin Stalker, Andrew Nelson, Joshua Rowell, Zachary Evans and Rhett Dinka.

Capt. Charles Thorpe, formerly a ranking Sheriff’s Office deputy who took a break from law enforcement recently, is back in uniform. He was sworn in on Tuesday as well, to replace Capt. Mike Rose, who is retiring after more than three decades on the force.

