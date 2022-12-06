A portion of a plane emerges from the water at the Higel Marine Park’s boat ramp in Venice on Monday night. The plane crashed Saturday night; at least two people were killed — a third person is missing.
Law enforcement and contractors examine a wrecked plane after it was taken out of the water at Higel Marine Park in Venice on Monday night. The plane crashed Saturday night and was found Sunday in the Gulf of Mexico near Venice.
A small gathering of local residents observe the recovery effort of a crashed plane across from Higel Marine Park in Venice on Monday evening. The plane crashed Saturday night and was reported overdue on Sunday. At least two people were killed; one other is still missing.
Authorities search the Gulf of Mexico off Venice Beach on Sunday for a plane. It was eventually discovered with the body of a juvenile inside; the body of a woman had already been found. Officials believe a third person, a man, was in it at the time of the crash as well — but he has not been located.
A wrecked plane is stood upside down with flotation devices still attached. The devices were used by searchers to make the plane mobile from the site of its discovery.
Contractors lower a wire Monday night into the waters of Higel Marine Park in Venice, preparing to lift a wrecked plane onto land for examination.
Authorities tow in a plane that crashed into the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Venice on Saturday night.
Venice Police Chief Charlie Thorpe said that the search for a missing pilot is expanding five miles south of the wreckage found on Sunday at a press conference outside Venice Municipal Airport.
A Coast Guard helicopter searches the Gulf of Mexico after the report of a missing plane from Saturday night and a body that was found in the waters nearby.
Authorities estimate the the plane found off Venice Beach left the Venice Municipal Airport around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.
VENICE — Authorities continued a search Monday for a missing pilot whose plane crashed with two others aboard Saturday night off Venice Beach.
The body of a 43-year-old woman was found by recreational divers Sunday morning, while a 12-year-old girl was found in the wreckage of a plane by the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office in the afternoon.
Officials from Venice Municipal Airport and Venice Police Department provided an update Monday outside the airport at 150 Airport Ave.
VPD Chief Charlie Thorpe said the pilot and both passengers were related and had flown down to Venice from St. Petersburg for dinner.
The single-engine Piper PA-28 plane left Venice Municipal Airport around 7:30 p.m. Saturday and crashed shortly afterward, according to a news release from the Federal Aviation Administration.
VPD was notified of a suspected crash by the FAA around 10 a.m. Sunday, around the same time a woman’s body was reported by recreational divers.
An SCSO diving team found the wreckage about a third of a mile offshore in the Gulf of Mexico just after 2 p.m. Sunday, just west of the airport.
The 42-year-old pilot, a man, has not been found as of Monday morning.
Airport Director Mark Cervasio said he was shocked by the crash.
“Anytime you lose one of your own, it hurts,” Cervasio said, regarding the possible fate of the plane’s pilot.
At the news conference, Thorpe said the search has expanded to a 5-mile area south of the wreckage.
One witness did call VPD after seeing the initial report online, he added. The witness saw a plane around that time from the Venice Municipal Pier, but looked away before hearing a noise. The caller said they didn’t know at the time that it was a crash.
“We haven’t received any additional information,” Thorpe said.
Thorpe also said that no mayday call was received from the plane prior to its crash in the Gulf of Mexico.
Notification of next of kin has not been completed, according to a news release from the city of Venice.
In addition to VPD and SCSO, search efforts were provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, the Sarasota Police Department, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the District 12 Medical Examiner’s Office.
“This is a very active search and investigation,” the news release said. “At this time, search efforts are continuing for a potential missing male occupant, the search effort will continue until sunset and resume as conditions allow.”
Coast Guard spokesperson Ayla Hudson, based out of Tampa Bay, confirmed they were assisting local authorities in the rescue effort with a boat and a Jayhawk helicopter Sunday.
A preliminary crash report from the National Transportation Safety Board is expected to be released 15 days after the reported crash.
The plane was being brought into Venice’s Higel Marine Park boat ramp on Monday night.
“The plane will be brought to the in Venice this evening and will be transported to a secure National Transportation Safety Board facility in Jacksonville for further investigation,” the city stated in a news release.
