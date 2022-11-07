From left, Don Healy, Chief Charlie Thorpe, Noni Lavelle, Beth Piel, Kevin Collins, Sylvia Hollister, Patrol Captain Leisenring, Ann Van Cott and Dave Slaman share in the grant presentation to the Venice Police Department.
VENICE -- The Venice Yacht Club Charitable Foundation presented a $5,000 grant to the Venice Police Department on Oct. 5 in support of two special programs demonstrating the essence of its motto: "Our Citizens, Our Community, Our Commitment."
These two programs are "Shop with a Cop" and "Blue Santa Program."
In the first program, students in need are selected to shop locally with a police officer to purchase back-to-school items such as supplies, clothing and shoes to facilitate a positive start to the school year.
The Blue Santa Program provides toys and gifts to ensure that 60-80 local families have a memorable Christmas. In addition to gifts, families are provided a food basket containing all the ingredients to have a Christmas breakfast and dinner.
The VYC Charitable Foundation is proud to join other local organization and individual donors in support of these programs.
The Foundation focuses on fighting homelessness and hunger, protecting the vulnerable, and enabling new dreams for those neighbors among us who find themselves needing a hand up and a new opportunity.
