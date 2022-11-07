VYC donors gift Venice Police Department

From left, Don Healy, Chief Charlie Thorpe, Noni Lavelle, Beth Piel, Kevin Collins, Sylvia Hollister, Patrol Captain Leisenring, Ann Van Cott and Dave Slaman share in the grant presentation to the Venice Police Department.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY DON HEALY

VENICE -- The Venice Yacht Club Charitable Foundation presented a $5,000 grant to the Venice Police Department on Oct. 5 in support of two special programs demonstrating the essence of its motto: "Our Citizens, Our Community, Our Commitment."

These two programs are "Shop with a Cop" and "Blue Santa Program."


