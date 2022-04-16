In early March, the VYC Charitable Foundation awarded a $8,000 grant to the Venice Urban Forest.
As part of its mission, the VYCCF has committed to help environmental programs. This year, the foundation’s contribution to this project will be matched by the Gulf Coast Community Foundation.
The Urban Forest was begun in 2018. In four years, it has become a 2-mile long habitat for wildlife, migratory birds, and butterflies along the Intracoastal Waterway running from the Venice Avenue Bridge, all the way to Center Road.
Of specific concern to the forest creators was the establishment of a scrub jay habitat as well as the planting of trees and vegetation that would attract migratory birds on their long flights.
These concerns have become critical as many natural green areas have been lost to the explosion of development in Sarasota County.
The Urban Forest also creates a quiet outdoor environment for walking, biking or strolling the corridor for personal physical and mental health.
The preservation and enhanced vegetation of this stretch of greenscape also is expected to add to the Venice Area’s Coastal Resiliency. Working with members of the Audubon Society, volunteers have been able to confirm a significant increase in species visiting and residing in this habitat.
This grant will help purchase additional Scrub Oak Trees, Cedars and Florida natural vegetation for a copious understory, necessary to hold the soil and support the wildlife.
Most of the installation effort is provided by local volunteers from Venice Area beautification Inc., with the Sarasota County assisting if heavy equipment is needed.
This environmental project is expected serve the Venice/South County Community for decades and hopefully will encourage everyone to find and preserve green spaces for the future health of our air and the beauty of our bio diversity.
As always, the VYC Charitable Foundation is committed to “Charting a Course to a Better Community”.
To learn more about the mission and grant history of the VYCCF, visit: vyccf.com
